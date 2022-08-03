This Epic Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must Visit

There's nothing like a day spent outdoors in the summer shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Pennsylvania is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the state.

Rachael Snow/Unsplash

Root's Old Mill Flea Market in Manheim is a Lancaster County tradition that got it's start in the 1920s. It is the oldest single family run market in the state. This indoor and outdoor market is open year round and features over 180 vendors and sits on several acres of land.

In the spring, summer, and fall months, the flea market opens it's seasonal outdoor section along Graystone Road every Saturday from 8 am until 2 pm. This all day event is not to be missed. The open-air market features everything from antiques to unique handmade items.

Emily Ling/Unsplash

Here you'll find rare vintage collectibles, handmade home decor items, unique pieces of jewelry, and tons of stuff for your outdoor garden from pretty flowers to painted bird houses.

Norms Pretzel Bakery Sarah Boyle/Unsplash

In addition to exciting new and old merchandise, Root's Old Mill also features a ton of amazing food to try. Whether you're in the mood for something savory like freshly made pizza and warm pretzel dogs or something sweet like homemade cookies stuffed with bacon, the market is home to so many delicious options.

Andre Ouellet/Unsplash

Be sure to check out both the food trucks and indoor market adjacent to the open-air flea market. This giant building is filled with everything from electronics, candles, fresh produce, and even an Amish restaurant called The Farmer's Table where you can sit down and relax with a cup of coffee or baked good.

For a full list of all the wonderful vendors featured here, be sure to visit their site here where you can view a map and click on each stand to see what's being sold there.

Lance Watson/Unsplash

In the winter months, you can still peruse Root's Old Mill every Tuesday from 6 am until dusk. The market even hosts an annual holiday event for shoppers looking for unique gifts between November 19th until the week of Christmas.

Root's Old Mill Flea Market is located at 705 Graystone Road in Manheim, PA. The market is an hour and a half drive away from Philadelphia and just a 40 minute drive from the city of Harrisburg.