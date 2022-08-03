The Most Remote Lake in North Carolina is Breathtaking

North Carolina is filled with beautiful waterfront destinations from beaches and islands to scenic rivers and lakes surrounded by forests. In the summer months, visitors and residents alike flock to these recreational areas for a much-needed respite from the heat.

Heather Hill/Unsplash

If you're seeking a day far from tourist-filled beaches and busy lakes frequented by locals, you need to check out one of the most remote bodies of water North Carolina has to offer. Hiwassee Lake is located in the far west corner of the state near Tennesee. The closest nearby town is Murphy, North Carolina.

Hiwassee Lake sits on 6,000 acres of land that was developed back in the 1930s when the Hiwassee Dam was built for flood control. The lake is 300 feet deep at its deepest point with an average depth of 147 feet.

James Drummer/Unsplash

The lake is surrounded by miles and miles of undeveloped shoreline. Here, you'll find mountain vistas, lush forest land, picnic tables, and hiking trails.

One of the best ways to access this remote lake is through the Hanging Dog Recreation Area located about 5 miles north of Murphy. The area is home to two boat ramps making entry into the water fast and easy. The area is also home to a fishing dock, restrooms, grills, and a pavilion. Hanging Dog is open year round from 6 am until 8 pm.

Casey Disick/Unsplash

Popular water activities include boating, fishing, kayaking, paddle boarding, and of course, swimming.

Opt to take in the surrounding scenery by having lunch at one of the many picnic tables or try something a bit more adventurous, like The Mingus Trail or Ramsey Bluff Trail. These moderate paths will take you past the beautiful lake, up into the mountains, and through some of the most historic Native American territories.

The best part about spending time here is that it's hardly ever crowded. Hiwassee Lake is far from cities, towns, highways, and interstates. If you're looking for a peaceful quiet escape from your daily routine, a trip to this lake is essential.

Address: State Rte 1447, Murphy, NC 28906