The Best Ohio Campgrounds for a Secluded Getaway

By far the best part about camping is enjoying a peaceful time in nature. Whether you are looking to escape your daily routine, spend time with family, or simply spend a night under the stars, there are plenty of amazing Ohio campgrounds to explore.

This list is comprised of some of Ohio's best campgrounds. Secluded, quiet, and clean, these campgrounds have everything you need for a relaxing, stress-free vacation. Keep reading to learn more.

Indian Lake State Park

Located in west central Ohio, this 800-acre state park is every outdoor lover's dream. The park is home to a 5,100-acre lake perfect for boating, fishing, and swimming. Their campground is known for being large and spacious with sites spread out from one another giving you the best and most secluded camping experience possible. These sites offer gorgeous waterfront views, laundry facilities, a camp store, boat ramps, and plenty of recreational amenities including a playground and pool.

John Bryan State Park

Located in between Cincinnati and Columbus, the John Bryan State Park is home to fields of wildflowers and scenic river gorges that produce unique rock formations and beautiful waterfalls. The campgrounds at this lesser-known state park offer ample peace and quiet. There are over 50 campsites to choose from. Amenities include a shower house, fire rings, picnic tables, and a seasonal camp store.

Kelleys Island State Park

A beautiful place to visit, and the campgrounds here ensure you have everything you need to enjoy your stay. The campground features 43 non-electric sites, 46 electrical sites, and 35 sites with full hook-up. You'll also have the option to camp inside a yurt or cabin. Amenities include plenty of picnic tables, volleyball courts, playgrounds, and a pavilion. This state park is ripe with places to explore including the infamous Glacial Grooves and unlimited access to Lake Erie.

Mohican State Park

One of the most gorgeous spots to camp, Mohican State Park features stunning views from both land and water. The park is home to rivers, gorges, and waterfalls. The campground at Mohican State Park offers a variety of overnight accommodations including a large family campground with electric and non-electric sites and cabins. Other amenities located near the campground complex include an archery range, a multi-use trail system, and a historic grist mill.

Shawnee State Park

A 1,095-acre public recreation area surrounded by the 63,000-acre Shawnee State Forest in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains in southern Ohio, Shawnee State Park offers visitors endless outdoor activities from hiking to hunting. This state park offers 2 different campgrounds that are heavily wooded and feel worlds away from the hustle and bustle of daily life. Each campground offers fire rings, picnic tables, camp stores, and plenty of recreational activities from bike paths to mini golf.

Thompson / Grand River Valley KOA Holiday

This charming retreat is located in northeast Ohio in the town of Thompson. You'll be surrounded by the Lake Erie Bluffs, Ohio Wine Country, and miles of sprawling hiking trails and ponds for fishing, swimming, and paddle boarding. This campground comes complete with giant water inflatables, a water trampoline, a heated outdoor pool, and 2 playgrounds making it super kid friendly.