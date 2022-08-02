Green Bay, VA

Visit One of The Least Touristy Lakes in Virginia

Virginia attracts visitors from near and far, and it's not surprising why. With stunning beaches, mountain ranges, and historical attractions, there is truly something for every traveler to enjoy.

If you're looking for something a bit off the beaten path however, you may want to give Twin Lakes State Park a visit. Located in the heart of central Virginia, this park contains a hidden lake and campground that may become your new favorite summer destination. Keep reading to learn more.

Located in the town of Green Bay, Virginia, Twin Lakes State Park is about an hour southwest of Richmond. Because of its unique location far from metro areas, Twin Lakes is most frequented by locals making it a fantastic and quieter place to spend time with family and friends on a summer day.

This 548-acre historic park is filled with a wide variety of cultural, environmental, and recreational activities. By far the most prominent feature of the park are the 2 beautiful lakes located inside.

Goodwin Lake is 15 acres and allows for swimming, boating, and fishing opportunities. Surrounded by sand, picnic tables, playgrounds, and gorgeous forest trees, this lake is a serene hidden oasis.

Lake amenities include a concession stand, boat launch, and pavilion. Lifeguards are not on duty here.

Those who prefer land also have tons to explore here. Twin Lakes contains 6 miles of hiking trails that will take you through hardwood forests and past the scenic lakefronts. There are plenty of shaded spots and picnic benches located throughout the trails so you can sit, rest, and take in all the natural scenery.

If you're looking to spend the night, Twin Lakes State Park boasts some of the cleanest and most well-maintained campsites in the state. Their campgrounds feature cabins, lodges, and sites for RV and tent camping. Camping at Twin Lakes costs Virginia residents just $35 and non-residents $40.

Twin Lakes State Park is located at 788 Twin Lakes Rd., Green Bay, VA 23942-2525. The park is open year-round from sunrise until sunset. Entering the park costs just $7 per vehicle.

