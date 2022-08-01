This Indiana National Park has the Best Views of the Starry Night Sky
Indiana is filled with natural beauty. From reservoirs to state forests, there is so much land just waiting to be explored. One of the best and most unique parks is the Indiana Dunes, located in the northwest corner of the state along Lake Michigan. Home to sandy beaches, hiking trails, rivers, and dark night skies filled with stars, if there is one national park to visit in Indiana, it's this one.
Indiana Dunes National Park is also an incredible hiking destination. Visitors can explore over 50 miles of trails that offer a wide variety of lengths and difficulty levels, from short walks through the wetlands to lengthy hikes through secluded forests. These 14 different trail systems will take you past dunes, bogs, marshes, woodlands, and more.
