This Indiana National Park has the Best Views of the Starry Night Sky

Indiana is filled with natural beauty. From reservoirs to state forests, there is so much land just waiting to be explored. One of the best and most unique parks is the Indiana Dunes, located in the northwest corner of the state along Lake Michigan. Home to sandy beaches, hiking trails, rivers, and dark night skies filled with stars, if there is one national park to visit in Indiana, it's this one.

Cynthia Hutton/Unsplash

Nestled in between the cities of Whiting and Michigan City, the Indiana Dunes is a stunning lakeside national park that occupies a central location along Lake Michigan. You don't have to travel far to experience the ultimate vacation here.

Kim Collins/Unsplash

The park features eight different sandy beaches to lay out and relax on and with over 15 miles of shoreline, there is so much to see and experience. The biggest beach is West Beach, their parking lot holds over 600 cars and amenities include restrooms, showers, and lifeguards on duty.

Ollie Shaw/Unsplash

Indiana Dunes National Park is also an incredible hiking destination. Visitors can explore over 50 miles of trails that offer a wide variety of lengths and difficulty levels, from short walks through the wetlands to lengthy hikes through secluded forests. These 14 different trail systems will take you past dunes, bogs, marshes, woodlands, and more.

At the end of the day, guests have the option to pitch a tent or bring their RV to the campsite. The campground features over 60 sites and is open from April 1st until November 1st.

Joan S./Unsplash

Located close to the beach, take a stroll along the sand to watch the sunset or bring a telescope and participate in some of the special stargazing events that the park hosts throughout the year. The Indiana Dunes make for an incredible place to view the starry night sky due to limited light pollution and the fact that the beach stays open until 11 pm.

Michael Bowman/Unsplash

The park's next stargazing event will take place from Friday, September 10th until Sunday, September 12th. Known as the Outdoor Adventure Festival, the park will feature over 50 events during the course of this weekend, one of which includes a visit from local astronomers that will allow visitors to use special telescopes to view the sky and listen in on constellation discussions.

Other nighttime events include a photography class atop Mount Baldy where you'll be coached by a professional photographer on how to capture the perfect sunset pic. Guests can also opt for a guided nighttime hike through Mount Baldy where you'll be able to take in the surrounding scenery from a whole new perspective.

Erin Lowe/Unsplash

All public use areas in the park are open from 6 am until 11 pm daily. Campsite fees are $25 a night for tent or RV camping.