A list of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in New Jersey

There's only one type of restaurant that really hits the spot when you're super hungry and that's a buffet. From delicious sides to hot and cold plates and desserts, here are 9 of the best New Jersey buffets that are sure to satisfy your appetite.

La Fiesta | West New York

Paige Delaney/Unsplash

A casual restaurant with an eclectic array of options, La Fiesta is a great spot to head to if you're looking for a bit of everything. From classic American fare to Italian specialties, Spanish, and even Chinese food, diners love La Fiesta for its creative use of ingredients.

Grand Buffet | Ramsey

Rex Smith/Unsplash

Sleek and modern, this all-you-can-eat buffet is known for being one of the cleanest with some of the best ambiance. Choose between Chinese, Japanese, Thai, and American cuisine along the 5 different buffet tables featured here. Grand is open for lunch and dinner and typically costs around $13.99 to $22.99 a person depending on the time of your visit.

Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet | Jersey City

Kelly Ortiz/Unsplash

A spacious restaurant buffet conveniently located within the Newport Mall. Hibachi Grill offers over 100 food items to choose from and diners note that their sushi is particularly delicious. For just $15.99 a person for a full all-you-can-eat dinner with a full range of dessert options, you cannot go wrong.

Flaming Grill and Buffet | Linden

Ben Geurin/Unsplash

A sleek and spacious restaurant offering high-quality authentic Asian cuisine. Flaming Grill offers fresh seafood, sushi, and hibachi grill options. Don't feel like dining inside? Flaming allows guests to take buffet items to go for just $5.99 a lb.

Tandoori Flames | Parsippany

Remy J./Unsplash

A stylish Indian restaurant that offers a phenomenal lunch buffet. Diners get to choose between endless amounts of samosas, chaat, garlic chicken, and tons of dessert. Known for being delicious and incredibly clean, Tandoori is one of the best Indian buffets in the state. Prices for their lunch buffet start at just $12.99 a person.

Teppanyaki Grill & Sushi Buffet | Phillipsburg

Sarah Adams/Unsplash

Modern and clean with endless options, Teppanyaki is a solid Asian fusion buffet most known for its incredible hibachi and sushi. Other options include fresh seafood like oysters and American classics like fried chicken and macaroni and cheese.

Fortune Buffet | Toms River

Adrian Cesare/Unsplash

A spacious buffet restaurant with a ton of options, Fortune offers Chinese dishes, a Mongolian grill, seafood, and a sushi bar with a mix of American classics like onion rings and fried chicken. Open 7 days a week for brunch, lunch, and dinner, Fortune ranges in price from just $10.49 to $15.99 a person.

Mount Holly International Buffet | Mt Holly

Olivia Lee/Unsplash

A fantastic Asian buffet decked out in traditional ancient Chinese decor, Mount Holly is often regarded as one of the best in the state. Their seafood and sushi offerings are top notch and they're constantly praised for cleanliness and freshness.

Harvest Buffet | Waretown

Craig Detels/Unsplash

Home to a large Chinese buffet filled with incredible options from stuffed clams to crab legs, coconut chicken, crab rangoons, and plenty of sushi. Harvest is open every day from 11 am until 9:30 pm and costs just $9.99 for lunch and $15.99 for dinner.