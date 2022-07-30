This Pennsylvania Deli was just Named One of the Best in the United States

The deli was brought to the United States in the late 19th century by Jewish European immigrants. They usually specialized in bringing high-quality meats and other foreign prepared foods to the community.

Today, delis are celebrated for their authentic old-school style and fresh offerings from salads to sandwiches.

Pennsylvania is brimming with delis, both old and new. Only one, however, made it onto Mashable's best in the country list. The Famous 4th Street Delicatessen in Philly is arguably one of the most iconic delis in the state so it's no wonder this old-school joint found its way into this article. Other notable mentions included Katz's Deli in New York City and Slyman's Restaurant in Cleveland.

Paul Tomlin/Unsplash

Located within the Queen Village neighborhood of Philadelphia, Famous 4th Street is known for its 1920s flair. The historic building sits primarily untouched by time. Inside you'll find walls covered in old family photos, black and white tile floors, and a sprawling deli counter.

Sam Hill/Unsplash

The deli was opened back in 1923 by Russian immigrants who owned and operated the establishment for 80 years. In 2005 the deli was purchased by the Cowan family who continue to maintain the restaurant's legacy to this day.

Cowan Family with Obama Famous 4th/Unsplash

Famous 4th Street feeds hundreds of people daily, serving fresh food made on the premises that are created from family-perfected and time-honored recipes. Meats are cured on site, and desserts are baked in-house.

This bucket-list-worthy deli is most known for its generous serving sizes. Here you'll find mile-high corned beef and pastrami sandwiches, fresh bagels covered in lox, and challah french toast topped with white powdered sugar.

Frank Frangione/Unsplash

The menu at Famous 4th Street is so large that no matter what you are craving, you'll find it here. If you're looking for something other than a sandwich, the deli also offers salads, corned beef hash, hotdogs, macaroni salads, matzo ball soup, and some of the thickest french fries we've ever seen.

Carol Simon/Unsplash

If you're a Pennsylvania resident and you haven't yet tried Famous 4th, get there immediately. This incredible restaurant is open daily for breakfast, lunch, and dinner from 9 am until 8 pm.