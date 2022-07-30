The Largest Flea Market in New Jersey is a Must Visit

There's nothing better than spending a day outdoors in the summer hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures.

New Jersey is home to several amazing flea markets but one of the very best is located in Burlington County, just a short drive away from Pennsylvania and many other communities in New Jersey as it is located in the central region of the state. The Columbus Farmers' Market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.

Started in 1919 as a cattle and horse auction in the center of the town of Columbus, the market has taken on many different forms over the years and even contained a full carnival during the 70s and 80s. Today, The Columbus Farmers' Market is known as one of the largest open markets in the state of New Jersey.

The best part about this expansive market is that in addition to a sprawling outdoor flea market, Columbus also features over 65 indoor retail stores selling everything from toys to electronics.

This one-stop shop is divided into several different sections. Start your journey off at Produce Row. This outdoor area is filled with rows and rows of fresh fruits and vegetables. This portion of the market is open Wednesdays through Sundays from 7 am to 5 pm.

Adjacent to Produce Row you'll find the massive outdoor flea market. A bargain hunter's dream, you'll find everything here including clothing, furniture, cosmetics, toys, tools, food, plants, wallpaper, luggage, housewares, jewelry, and hardware. There are thousands of items available to browse and barter here. The outdoor flea market is open Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 8 am to 3 pm.

Located in the far corner of the market is the Greentop Garden. Here, you'll be able to browse annuals, perennials, vegetables and herbs, fruit trees and bushes, trees, and shrubs all offered at super low prices. The garden is open Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 8 am to 3 pm.

In addition to all sorts of different merchandise, some of the best food can also be found at Columbus. The indoor Amish Market is home to a variety of different food sellers. Choose from BBQ, fresh pretzels, subs, pies, and so much more. Everything available at the Amish Market comes from authentic retailers from Lancaster County, PA. The Amish market is open Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

The Columbus Farmer's Market is located at 2919 US-206 in Columbus, NJ. Parking is free and available on the premises. Use Gate 1 for the best access to the outdoor flea market. Columbus is open from March until November.