The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is Breathtaking

There’s certainly no shortage of gorgeous waterfront areas in Michigan. From the Detroit Riverwalk to the popular Grand Haven City Beach–but nothing beats a more low-key and peaceful experience.

If you're looking for a relaxing, uncrowded, and secluded lake destination here in Michigan, look no further than Avery Lake.

Frances Dillon/Unsplash

Located within the Avery Lake State Forest Campground in the northeastern corner of the state, you'll find this massive lake hidden amongst a dense forest of trees and rural land.

If you’re yearning to unwind amongst largely untouched natural beauty, this is the perfect spot for you. Come here with family and friends or opt for some solo time alone, either way, you're bound to enjoy this pristine getaway.

Davis Johnson/Unsplash

The campground near the lake contains 16 sites for tents and small trailer usage. This rustic camping experience offers a few amenities including a boat launch, hand pump well, and vault toilets. The park is also home to a few hiking trails that will lead you through the scenic forest filled with tall hardwoods, creeks, and plenty of wildlife including bald eagles.

Zack Jacobs/Unsplash

This hidden gem of a park is rarely ever crowded. Complete with picnic tables and small beach space, you'll have plenty of space to spread out and enjoy the area.

Avery Lake boasts clean, spring-fed waters. Diverse in landscape, the lake features many small islands and even a canal to explore.

Wesley Mann/Unsplash

The lake offers 320 acres perfect for swimming, kayaking, or boating. Fishing remains a very popular activity on the lake. It's been reported that smallmouth bass, largemouth bass, and northern pike have been caught here.

To learn more about Avery Lake and how you can get there, be sure to visit their official site here.

Avery Lake State Forest Campground is located at 6036 Avery Lake Rd in Atlanta, Michigan.