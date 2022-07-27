The Clearest Lake in Pennsylvania is almost too Beautiful to be Real

Pennsylvania lakes are picturesque spots where you can cool down, take a swim, and spend some much-needed time outdoors relaxing.

PA is actually home to over 2,000 lakes that each offer something special and unique. Some are known for their sandy shoreline while others are known for their pristine landscape. Raystown Lake is known for having the clearest water.

Carly Spyre/Unsplash

Located in rural Huntingdon County, this area is filled with miles of state forest, hunting preserves, and one of the largest lakes in Pennsylvania.

Raystown Lake spans 8,300 acres and is easily one of the best lakes in the state to spend the day at. Here you'll notice sandy areas for relaxing, grassy fields perfect for picnics, and plenty of water activities from kayaking to boating.

Completed in the year 1973, the lake was originally used to control floods and provide electricity. Today, it is used primarily for recreational activities.

Kim Wong/Unsplash

Raystown is deepest near the dam at around 200 feet. In the summer months, the water is a warm 70 degrees. Its pristine waters are largely undeveloped making them clean and clear most of the time. The area surrounding Raystown is so appreciated for its untouched lands that protests began to occur when a Texas-based company proposed an idea to build a large resort and marina atop the mountain overlooking the lake. The backlash resulted in a project cancellation leaving the land around the water largely undeveloped.

Kathryn A./Unsplash

The lake is also surrounded by plenty of camping grounds, hiking trails, and cliffs. If you're feeling adventurous, take a jump into the water from one of the overhangs.

Jane Jacobs/Unsplash

The summer is host to a variety of different events at the lake, from movie nights to free concerts. Raystown also offers a sightseeing cruise aboard their Mary Showboat. Enjoy breakfast or dinner on their deck while you soak in the beautiful surrounding area of rolling hills. The cruise is the most scenic during the fall between the months of September and October when leaf foliage is at its absolute best.

You can find Raystown Lake located at 6993 Seven Points Road in Hesston, PA.