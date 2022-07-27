The Largest Farmers' Market in CT is a Must-Visit

The summer is a wonderful time to support farmers and eat locally by planning a visit to your nearby farmers' market.

Though there are so many farmers' markets to explore throughout Connecticut, there are some that truly go above and beyond. From huge selections of produce and artisan goods to food trucks and more, the largest farmers' market in CT can be found in Coventry and it is an absolute must-visit. Keep reading to learn more.

Catherine Reeding/Unsplash

Open every Sunday from June until October, the Coventry Farmers' Market is dedicated to providing the strongest community-minded market possible. You'll find farmers, fresh food, small locally owned businesses, and popular Connecticut-based food trucks here.

Vendors you can expect to see at the market include farms that call northern Connecticut home. They sell everything from vegetables, fruits, dairy products, herbs, and even fresh meats like chorizo, spare ribs, and bacon.

Casey B./Unsplash

If you're looking for something sweet, this farmers' market also offers tons of delicious desserts from homemade donuts and pies to Italian ice and fudge.

In addition to fresh food, Coventry also features clothing, skin care products, unique jewelry, plants, and art created by local artists.

Kennedy Hynes/Unsplash

By far one of the prettiest displays are the rows of fresh flowers that are available to buy. They typically contain everything from bright pink carnations to delicate white daisies.

Stacey Abraham/Unsplash

Be sure to come hungry because the Coventry Farmers' Market features a ton of delicious food trucks to check out. This coming week includes Iron & Grain Co., a food truck set in a vintage 1959 Chevrolet truck. They specialize in sliders, street corn, craft beers, and cocktails.

Coventry's vendor list changes each week and their website does an amazing job of keeping visitors up to date on what they can expect. You can view the list here along with a description from each vendor explaining what products they'll be specializing in and if they plan on selling anything new from the previous week. It's a great way to plan out your visit before you make the trip.

The Coventry Farmer's Market is located at 2299 South St, in Coventry, CT near I-84 and I-91 in the northeastern part of the state. Their hours are 10 am until 1 pm every Sunday.