This New York Campground was Named One of the Most Scenic in the Country

New York is brimming with gorgeous natural landscapes. From the mountains in the north to the low-lying coastal regions in the south, it is no surprise that one of New York's many campgrounds has made it onto Travel + Leisure's most scenic places to camp article.

According to the travel magazine, Minnewaska State Park Reserve is one of the most beautiful places in the United States to spend some time outdoors. The campground here is situated on the breathtaking Shawangunk Mountain ridge, which rises more than 2,000 feet above sea level and is surrounded by rugged, rocky terrain.

Located just 94 miles north of New York City, Minnewaska can be found in Ulster County in the town of Kerhonkson. Known as the Palisades region of New York, the area surrounding Minnewaska is diverse in its offerings.

West of the Hudson River and just south of the Catskills, the Palisades region of New York is home to historic sites dating back to the Revolutionary War and hiking trails that wind through forests and staggering rock ledges.

If you're looking to spend a weekend camping at Minnewaska, their campground is located at 953 State Route 299 in the town of Gardiner, just a five-minute drive from the main entrance of Minnewaska State Park. Known as the Sam Pryor Shawangunk Gateway, this campground is perfect for those looking for a rustic experience. The grounds allow tent camping only and feature a 24-hour drive-in entrance, community fire pit, pavilion, cooking area, bathhouse, and plenty of restrooms.

If you're looking for a more diverse camping option try Jellystone Camp and Resort located 10 minutes down the road from Shawangunk Gateway. This family-friendly campground offers tons of options from RV hookups to cabins and full rental houses that sleep up to 21 people. Jellystone is perfect for those looking to get away for a week or more. Their resort also features endless options of things to do including fun events, a water park, lazy river, swimming pools, mini-golf, sports courts, and playgrounds.

Visitors to Minnewaska are in for a real treat when they visit the park. Minnewaska offers hiking, biking, and horseback riding trails, rock climbing, and picnicking.

If you're looking to cool off from the summer heat Minnewaska has plenty of water to explore. There are 3 lakes and numerous waterfalls throughout the park.

One of the best areas to check out is Sam's Point Area, the highest peak in the park located thousands of feet in the air above the Shawangunk Mountains. This vista provides sweeping views of the rolling hills and trees that surround the area and is by far one of the most scenic areas of Minnewaska.

