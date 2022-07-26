This Pennsylvania Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in The Country

Sunflower season is upon us. Every summer, between late July and August, sunflower fields light up in bright yellow hues as buds begin to bloom and there's no better way to take in all the beauty than visiting a sunflower farm.

Kelly Ortiz/Unsplash

Thanks to Pennsylvania's booming agriculture business, there is no shortage of gorgeous sunflower fields here. From small trails located on farms to fields that span over 5 acres, Pennsylvania is filled with a variety of different sunflower patches but none are as big as Maple Lawn Farms in New Park.

Nestled within a small community in York County along the southern border of Pennsylvania, Maple Lawn Farms is just a short drive away from Baltimore Maryland, and Harrisburg. The farm is home to fruit orchards, a fresh food market, lavender fields, and the biggest sunflower field in the state.

Marietta Thomas/Unsplash

The sunflower field at Maple Lawn spans 8 acres and is filled with over 187,000 sunflowers. Each year, the farm hosts an epic Sunflower Festival.

Megs Harrison/Unsplash

An all-day experience, the Sunflower Festival takes place every weekend in August until Sunday the 21st. Tickets range from just $12 to $55 depending on what kind of experience you're looking to have.

Henry Fuller/Unsplash

The festival features a wagon ride to the field, a wine tent, fresh food, and live music. Each ticket also includes a freshly cut sunflower you can bring home.

The field is as large as 8 football fields so you can easily spend several hours walking through and exploring each section. The farm has divided its sunflower field into different sections which include the "Big Field of Yellow" " Land of the Giants" and "The Wilds." Each section showcases a variety of different blooms from sunflowers that stand 12 feet tall to smaller more delicate flowers.

Emma Parker/Burst

Maple Lawn Farms is located at 2885 New Park Rd, New Park, PA. The farm is open every day and parking is always free. To learn more about their sunflower field and what you can expect from the sunflower festival, be sure to check out their official sunflower page here.



