Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New Jersey

Thanks to its many miles of gorgeous coastline, there is no shortage of fresh and delicious seafood in New Jersey. From upscale eateries in the north to easygoing coastal favorites in the south, this list is comprised of some of the highest-rated seafood restaurants throughout the state broken down by region. Keep reading to learn more about these restaurants and where you can find them.

North Jersey

Molos | Weehawken

Jake O'Neil/Unsplash

Open for brunch, lunch, and dinner, Molos is a beautiful Mediterranean restaurant located right on the Hudson River. Their unparalleled views of the Manhattan skyline are complemented by their fresh and delicious seafood offerings ranging from shrimp and octopus to salmon and lobster. Molos is two floors and features floor-to-ceiling windows, a private dining area, lounge, and bar with weekday happy hour specials.

Just BeClaws | Jersey City

Kyle Nieber/Unsplash

A casual restaurant set in an industrial space, Just BeClaws opened just over 5 years ago and has quickly become one of the best seafood restaurants in Jersey City. Most known for their seasoned crab fries and seafood boil, Just BeClaws specializes in family-style seafood dishes with Southern and Vietnamese influences.

H2O Restaurant and Raw Bar | Cedar Knolls

John Baker/Unsplash

With a "hook to table" mantra, H2O is known for offering fresh, locally sourced seafood. Their menu features everything from classic comfort food meals like lobster mac and cheese and clam chowder to more elevated items like grilled swordfish and salmon tartare. If you're looking for the best seafood burger, you've come to the right place. Their infamous surf and turf is served with a 1/2 lb of Angus beef topped with Maine lobster claw, gouda cheese, and spicy mayo in between a brioche bun.

Central Jersey

Uncle Vinnie's Clam Bar | Raritan

Jamie Castro/Unsplash

A neighborhood staple since 1989, Uncle Vinnie's features Italian-style seafood, a fish market, and a bar inside this casual yet lively restaurant. Their menu features tons of raw bar options from clam orgenato to calamari salad. No matter what you order, Uncle Vinnie's has been known to pay close attention to detail on every plate they serve. Expect perfectly fried fish and seasoned to perfection seafood.

Bahrs Landing | Highlands

Chelsea Hayward/Unsplash

An iconic seafood joining that's been around since 1917, Bahrs is one of the most well-known seafood restaurants in the state. Located right on the marina, this nautical restaurant offers an outdoor umbrella-covered deck, tiki bar, casual indoor dining, and gorgeous water views. Their menu is huge and features soups, poke bowls, fried calamari, lobsters, crab, and plenty of fried seafood options.

Fresco Steak and Seafood | Milltown

Amanda Johnson/Unsplash

This BYOB joint is tucked away in a shopping plaza but don't let its exterior fool you, Fresco Steak and Seafood is one of the best places to score delicious seafood from calamari to lobster. Fresco is known for its generous portions and super affordable prices making this a central Jersey favorite.

Cuzin's Seafood and Clam Bar | Marlboro + New Brunswick

Lena Hill/Unsplash

Opened in 2016, Cuzin's has quickly become a beloved and very highly rated seafood restaurant. Cuzin's features outdoor seating and a vibey indoor restaurant complete with interesting lighting fixtures and a full bar. Perfect for a date night, their seafood and desserts are known for being amazing.

Jersey Shore

Captain's Inn | Forked River

Jeffery Workman/Unsplash

A great spot right on the water, Captain's Inn features a tiki bar and tons of outdoor dining. Known for its incredible food and ambiance, Captain's menu offers something for everyone from shrimp tacos to linguine with clam sauce.

The Old Causeway | Manahawkin

Sam Delevigne/Unsplash

An energetic restaurant featuring a raw bar, happy hour deals, live music on the weekends, and some of the best seafood in the state. Their menu is infused with innovative pub food options like their fried oysters atop deviled eggs and Southern-style seafood like shrimp and grits and jumbo lump crab cake.

The Bonney Read | Asbury Park

James Drummer/Unsplash

Located in the heart of downtown Asbury, The Bonney Read is a rustic chic restaurant with a buzzy atmosphere. Their lobster roll comes fresh and seasoned to perfection with a side of thick natural cut fries and coleslaw.

The Shrimp Box | Point Pleasant

Patrick McMahon/Unsplash

A shore staple, The Shrimp Box is the go-to spot for seafood when you're around Point Pleasant. This restaurant is known for its incredible service, gorgeous water views, and a large array of seafood dinners from stuffed flounder and shrimp to salmon and lobster pasta.

The Crab Trap | Somer's Point

Chris Kelly/Unsplash

One of the most popular seafood restaurants down the southern tip of the shore, The Crab Trap has been around since the 1960s and has become a favorite ever since. Open for both lunch and dinner, this casual restaurant has indoor and outdoor seating and serves every seafood classic you could think of. They are most known for their clams casino.

Mike's Seafood | Sea Isle

Dan Williams/Unsplash

A casual seafood shack located right on the water. This iconic Jersey Shore spot is known for their wide variety of options and delicious crab balls served with cocktail and tartar sauce, a must try for any and all seafood lovers.