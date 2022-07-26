This Epic Ohio Flea Market is a Must Visit

There's nothing better than spending a day outdoors in the summer hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures.

The Rogers Community Auction and Open Air Market is one of the largest open markets in the tri-state area of Ohio. Located in Columbiana County, Rogers is just a short drive away from Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.

Unlike many other flea markets, Rogers is open year-round, every Friday from 7:30 am until 5 pm. From April until October the flea market is also open on the first Saturday of every month from 8 am until 4 pm.

Rogers got its start as a community auction selling produce, eggs, and miscellaneous items every Friday back in 1955. The family-owned business eventually opened a small restaurant on the grounds and slowly expanded the market during the ’60s and ’70s. Today, it is one of the best and most celebrated flea markets in the midwest. Rogers has gone on to win many awards over the years and is most recognized for its diverse range of offerings. Visitors can explore over 5 miles of market space while traversing gravel paths that wind in between rail fences, barns, and pavilions.

There are over 1,600 vendors to discover here each offering their own unique items you can't find anywhere else. From antique toys to handmade accessories, vendors change up all the time so there's always something new to find at Rogers.

In addition to housewares, clothing, and antiques, Rogers also offers some amazing food vendors. Be sure to come hungry because the food here is definitely mouth-watering. Everything from calzones to cheese fries and juicy sandwiches are available here. If you prefer to be indoors in the air conditioning, Rogers also has a restaurant on site.

A day at Rogers is so much more than just a shopping trip, there are also a ton of furry farm friends to see. From cute bunnies and goats to pony rides, Rogers is super family-friendly and a great place to take the kids.

The Rogers Community Auction and Open Air Market is located at 45625 St. Rt. 154

Rogers, OH 44455. If you're planning a visit be sure to arrive early in the morning to get a parking space close to the market. Spots usually fill in by the first hour they are open.