This Luxe Campground Just Opened in the Catskills

Every New Yorker's favorite getaway when the hustle and bustle of the city simply becomes too much, the Catskills is home to a wide variety of camping, cabin, and resort options from the complete bare minimum to glampgrounds that feature saunas and pools.

Getaway Campgrounds Tory Williams/Unsplash

Not everyone enjoys the rugged camping experience, and that is what Getaway Campgrounds is here for. This summer pop-up is located in Catskill, New York, and offers guests the chance to get up close and personal with nature without having to forgo special amenities.

Tory Williams/Unsplash

Each campsite includes private, modern bathrooms, stocked kitchenware, a private fire pit, a picnic table, and a hammock.

Tory Williams/Unsplash

Getaway Campgrounds is relatively affordable in terms of elevated camping experiences. Their "All-Set" campsite sleeps 3 and includes your very own pitched canvas tent complete with blankets and pillows. This option costs $119 a night. For just $79 a night, guests can opt for a more traditional experience with their "DIY" option. You provide your own tent but still get to enjoy all the amenities from private bathrooms and showers to a hammock, firepit, and kitchenware complete with a kitchenette and propane burner for cooking.

Getaway aims to make your camping trip less stressful by providing all the necessities for you. All you have to pack are toiletries, and any other forms of entertainment you deem necessary like books, playing cards, and board games. Cell service has unfortunately been known to be spotty.

Hudson River Skywalk Olana Johnson/Unsplash

The town of Catskill provides for a seriously relaxing weekend. You'll be surrounded by nature preserves filled with hiking trails, waterfalls, a charming downtown area, the iconic Hudson River, and even an abandoned zoo that's now a historical landmark. You'll never run out of fun and interesting things to see and do while camping here.

The Getaway Campground is located at 79 Castle Road, Catskill, New York. There are 10 available campsites at the campground. They will be open until October and as of right now, most weekends until September are booked. To reserve your spot online you can head to their booking page here.

Dogs are welcome at Getaway, they just cost an additional $40 clean-up fee.

To learn more about Getaway Campgrounds and the other locations in which they operate, be sure to check out their official site here.