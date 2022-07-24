A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Restaurant Buffets in Maryland

If you’re looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience it’s about time you visited one of these eight highly-rated buffets in Maryland. Whether you like classic American comfort food or Asian cuisine, you’ll be sure to find your new favorite restaurant on this list.

Fogo de Chao Brazillian Steakhouse | Baltimore + Bethesda

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GgVNZ_0gqvpjGG00
Pam Hines/Unsplash

This upscale Brazillian chain is known across the country for its amazing all-you-can-eat tableside service that features signature cuts of fire roasted meat. Choose between filet mignon, bacon wrapped chicken, ribs, and pork. Their buffet also includes a sides and salads bar seasoned with imported cheeses and exotic vegetables. A meal here will cost $61.95 a person.

GrandE Buffet | Laurel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fElod_0gqvpjGG00
Blake Heller/Unsplash

This massive buffet offers American, Mexican, and Asian dishes. Stations include a taco bar, salad bar, seafood bar, sushi table, hot bar filled with soulfood classics, and even a soft serve ice cream machine. GrandE is open for lunch from 11 am until 3 pm and serves dinner from 3 pm until 10 pm daily.

Mountaingate Family Restaurant | Thurmont

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38jBtJ_0gqvpjGG00
Gale Todd/Unsplash

This spacious buffet and restaurant has every comfort food classic you can think of and is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Everything served at Mountaingate is prepared from scratch on premises and is always served hot and fresh. Be sure to save room for dessert because Mountaingate has some of the best selections of pie we've ever seen.

Penn Alps Restaurant | Grantsville

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cVYWJ_0gqvpjGG00
Cynthia Hutton/Unsplash

Stop by this cozy log cabin restaurant on Friday, Saturday, or Sunday for their delicious lunch and dinner buffets featuring an array of options like fresh seafood and baked chicken and roast beef. Come during the week and you'll be able to enjoy their soup, salad, and dessert bar. For just $10.99 a person, you can choose between over 50 buffet items here. If you're into desserts you will especially love Penn Alps, they offer everything from cobblers to coconut cake and ice cream hand dipped in Hershey's chocolate.

Seafood Palace Buffet | Annapolis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nxRrx_0gqvpjGG00
Allie Caruso/Unsplash

This spacious modern buffet restaurant offers something for everyone. Whether you are craving sushi, fried seafood, or classic American fare, you will find it here. Seafood Palace is also home to a few unique items aswell like their octopus covered in chili sauce. If you're looking to try some unique quality food for cheap, this buffet is the place to go.

The Bonfire Restaurant | Ocean City

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u4KrI_0gqvpjGG00
Jake Motze/Unsplash

The Bonfire Restaurant is an Ocean City staple that's been around since the 1970s. Known as one of the best buffets in the state, Bonfire offers a 150 foot buffet filled with meats, seafood, soups, salads, 14 different sides, and homemade desserts. Adults can enjoy $4 off their buffet meal when they arrive from 3 pm to 4 pm.

Topolino Restaurant | Camp Springs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qyxoH_0gqvpjGG00
Tinely Kane/Unsplash

A homey Italian restaurant that serves a lunch, dinner, and Sunday buffet. Topolino offers mouth watering pasta options, pizza, seafood, and fresh bread daily. Dinner is offered at just $24 a person and also includes a dessert bar.

Yuraku Japanese Restaurant | Germantown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L8dIC_0gqvpjGG00
Matt Lewis/Unsplash

Set inside a warm Asian inspired space, Yuraku is one of the best and cleanest buffets in the state. Their all you can eat sushi bar includes both classic and delicious special rolls.

# Maryland# Food# Restaurants# Buffet# Seafood

