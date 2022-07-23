These 7 Places In Connecticut Will Make You Feel Like You Entered A Fairy Tale

When it comes to amazing scenery, Connecticut has a lot to offer. From quaint coastlines to state parks filled with trees and waterfalls, there are so many places here that feel as if they are straight from the pages of a children's storybook.

Keep reading to find out more about these picturesque locations and where you can find them.

Buttonwood Farm | Griswold

Andrea Galiffi/Unsplash

Every year Buttonwood Farm plants 14 acres of sunflowers that yield a harvest of approximately 300,000 blooms. This seemingly endless field of flowers is open to the public from July 23rd until July 31st. Relax and enjoy the scenic views and be sure to try some of their delicious homemade ice creams during your visit.

Elizabeth Park Conservancy | West Hartford

Annie Fairfax/Unsplash

Known as one of the largest rose gardens in the country, Elizabeth Park contains formal gardens, picnic areas, special events, and a small garden cafe. Their rose garden features a lush green-covered pavilion, rows of rose tunnels, and plenty of benches to sit and take in the magical scenery that surrounds you.

Gillette Castle | East Haddam

Jake Motze/Unsplash

A 122-acre park that features a gorgeous stone castle, Gillette actually attracts thousands of visitors every year. Castle tours are offered every 15 minutes where you'll be able to step inside the medieval-inspired fortress and explore the intricately designed rooms that feature built-in couches, table trackways, and woodcarvings.

Great Mountain Forest | Litchfield Hills

Cara Pultz/Unsplash

One of the best hiking areas in the entire state, Great Mountain Forest features 6,000 acres of dense forest that are filled with waterfalls and ponds, and paths surrounded by mossy rocks and tall trees. No matter what time of the year you visit the forest, you'll feel as if you've been transported to a magical realm.

Harkness Memorial State Park | Waterford

Catia Dombaxe/Unsplash

Enjoy panoramic views of the beautiful Long Island Sound within this state park that features a historic mansion and over 230 acres of sweeping green lawns. Harkness offers visitors fishing, mansion tours, formal gardens, and picnic areas.

Lover's Leap State Park | New Milford

Bill Wakeley/Unsplash

A park featuring winding trails, scenic vistas, and historic ruins. The crown jewel of Lover's Leap is the old red iron bridge that offers scenic views of the water. Hikes here will lead to equally amazing views of the river and surrounding area.

Saville Dam | Barkhamsted

Julio Angel/Unsplash

Nestled in the Connecticut countryside is the beautiful Saville Dam. Constructed entirely of stone, the dam looks like a castle tower. Bring a blanket and enjoy the scenic mountainous backdrop and reservoir from the grassy field nearby. Saville is a gorgeous place to visit any time of the year.