This Region in Virginia Was Just Named One of the Most Relaxing Places in the United States

After the past couple of years we've had, everyone is deserving of a relaxing vacation away from work and all the other daily drudgeries that come with life. However, taking a vacation to a sunny beach in a beautiful location does not necessarily mean you will have a relaxing time.

Stressors like dealing with traffic, scrambling through overcrowded places, and restaurants with long wait times can turn what is supposed to be an enjoyable vacation into a miserable one. That's why it is so important to pick your location wisely.

Tim Wheeler/Unsplash

Finding a place that's equal parts beautiful, fun, and extremely relaxing isn't easy, but this list from Thrillist does just that. The online media website has recently named several places throughout the United States that make for the most relaxing vacation spots and Virginia's Wine Country is one of them.

Afton Mountain VineyardsChristopher Hunter/Unsplash

Virginia is home to over 300 wineries spread across 9 different regions. Over the last 20 years, winery culture has taken off and today, you could easily spend multiple days driving through these scenic roads, embarking on a wine tour, and sampling delicious wines in various tasting rooms.

Stone Mountain VineyardEthan Jansen/Unsplash

There is no shortage of natural beauty in Virginia and many of the wineries here offer spectacular views of Virginia's landscape. From the Blue Ridge Foothills to quaint farming villages, some of the most beautiful wineries here include Stone Mountain Vineyards in Dyke and Greenhill in Middleburg. They offer sweeping views, rows of grape vines, and stunning tasting room interiors that will make you feel worlds away from it all.

Greenhill VineyardsMartha K./Unsplash

The fact that Virginia's wine country is so overlooked by tourists makes it that much more relaxing. Here, you don't have to worry about waiting in long lines, getting stuck in traffic, or pushing your way through a crowd to order a drink. Everything here just seems perfectly seamless, the way it should be.

Chateau Morrisette WineryChris Gin/Unsplash

