Visit One of Ohio's Most Unique Parks

Ohio is filled with unique attractions, from historic castles to hidden waterfalls but nothing, however, is quite as unique as this exhibition at Aullwood Audubon Farm. This nature preserve features giant whimsical trolls, fields filled with wildflowers, and plenty of trails to explore, keep reading to learn more.

By far the most intriguing sight to behold at the park is the new art installation titled "The Troll That Hatched an Egg." This exhibit was created by Thomas Dambo, a world-renowned artist known for his ability to work with reused and recycled materials. A Copenhagen native, Dambo has been constructing these unique giant trolls for the past decade. His various troll installations can be seen in other cities across the world including Colorado, Tennessee, Puerto Rico, Germany, and South Korea.

The artist hopes that his trolls will bring more people into nature to explore. He also wants to show visitors how scraps of garbage can be recycled and turned into something meaningful and beautiful.

Each of his installations is designed with a written story that explains who they are and what they are doing. Here in Ohio, Dambos trolls are used to pay homage to the Wright Brothers and Dayton's aviation history. Bo, Bodil, and Bibbi, the three trolls displayed here, are made to mimic children's reactions to seeing birds and airplanes fly for the first time. The story of the trolls is posted in the lobby of the nature center and farm discovery center and can also be read online. A special version of the story and a commemorative troll map can be purchased at the farm for $5.

Visitors of all ages will marvel at these beautiful and impressive-looking trolls. Although climbing, sitting, or standing on the trolls is not permitted, photo taking and playing in the troll's nest are highly encouraged.

The trolls and nest can be accessed via hiking trails that run throughout Aullwood. These hiking trails are primitive and can sometimes become steep and muddy so be sure to wear appropriate shoes.

In addition to the giant troll installation, Aullwood also features a gorgeous wildflower trail filled with bluebells, hyacinths, skunk cabbage, and buttercups. The property is also home to a farm with a variety of animals to visit.

Aullwood Audubon is open 9 am to 5 pm Tuesdays through Saturdays and 1 pm to 5 pm on Sundays. Admission to the park is free for children 3 and under, $8.00 for children 4 to 12, $12.00 for adults 13 to 64, and $10.00 for seniors aged 65 and over. Those with a Cincinnati Nature Center membership can enter for free.

Aullwood Audubon Center and Farm is located at 1000 Aullwood Rd, Dayton, OH 45414, USA