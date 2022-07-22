This New York Campground is Truly One-Of-A-Kind

Upstate New York is full of resorts and gorgeous places to camp where you can get away from it all and be surrounded by beautiful scenery.

The Eastwind Hotel in Windham bridges together the best of both worlds when it comes to camping. Their unique collection of cabins and suites features rustic outdoor charm while also providing ample access to amenities so you can enjoy your time in the mountains luxuriously.

Emily Twohill/Unsplash

This cozy upstate experience will whisk you away to the Catskill Mountains. The hotel is located along the scenic Route 23 in Windham. This laidback town provides for a beautiful and relaxing retreat.

Ben Geurin/Unsplash

Their "almost camping" experience provides guests with a minimalist cabin surrounded by the woods. Titled the Lushna, this cabin sleeps 2, features a private bathroom, and is dog friendly.

Eastwind/Unsplash

For an upgraded stay, the Windham also offers a Lushna suite. This freestanding cabin features plenty of lounge space with a queen-size bed, pull-out sofa, a writers nook, a fridge, and an en-suite bathroom. The triple doors open up to a scenic view and private deck that comes complete with a fire pit, outdoor shower, and hammock to relax on. This cabin sleeps up to 4 people.

Eastwind/Unsplash

There are also several amenities to enjoy throughout the property to make your stay at The Eastwind more relaxing. Their rustic chic bar and lounge serve handcrafted cocktails, beer, wine, and simple fare. On Fridays and Saturday nights their dining area opens up for supper where guests can choose between salads, chicken, or seafood. Desserts include warm apple cider donuts topped in caramel sauce and delicious apple tarts.

Eastwind/Unsplash

There are two Scandinavian-style saunas located on the property. They fit 2 people comfortably and are surrounded by idyllic forest trees and wildflowers.

Eastwind/Unsplash

Throughout the property, you'll also notice hammocks and fire pits to encourage time spent outside enjoying the fresh air.

Eastwind/Unsplash

Another awesome perk of booking with Eastwind is the complimentary bikes that are available to use. Use them to explore the town of Windham via the Windham path bike trail, a gorgeous 1.5-mile loop that will take you past meadows and streams.

Eastwind/Unsplash

The Eastwind is a stunning property with charming details everywhere you look. Because of this, it is a wonderful spot to host any type of event or even a wedding. The natural and beautiful setting of the mountains provides an incredible backdrop and the hotel can accommodate both intimate and larger-sized groups.

Eastwind/Unsplash

The Eastwind Hotel has become a favorite amongst travelers since it opened back in 2018. Their success has inspired an expansion and as of this summer, the hotel is excited to announce new accommodations in the Adirondack region of Upstate New York in the beautiful town of Lake Placid.

After renovating the historic motor lodge, their Lake Placid hotel location now offers a vintage library, bar, sauna, private dining room, and pool.

Eastwind/Unsplash

To find out more about availability and pricing, be sure to check the hotel's official booking page located here.