This New York Campground is Truly One-Of-A-Kind

Upstate New York is full of resorts and gorgeous places to camp where you can get away from it all and be surrounded by beautiful scenery.
The Eastwind Hotel in Windham bridges together the best of both worlds when it comes to camping. Their unique collection of cabins and suites features rustic outdoor charm while also providing ample access to amenities so you can enjoy your time in the mountains luxuriously.
This cozy upstate experience will whisk you away to the Catskill Mountains. The hotel is located along the scenic Route 23 in Windham. This laidback town provides for a beautiful and relaxing retreat.
Their "almost camping" experience provides guests with a minimalist cabin surrounded by the woods. Titled the Lushna, this cabin sleeps 2, features a private bathroom, and is dog friendly.
For an upgraded stay, the Windham also offers a Lushna suite. This freestanding cabin features plenty of lounge space with a queen-size bed, pull-out sofa, a writers nook, a fridge, and an en-suite bathroom. The triple doors open up to a scenic view and private deck that comes complete with a fire pit, outdoor shower, and hammock to relax on. This cabin sleeps up to 4 people.
There are also several amenities to enjoy throughout the property to make your stay at The Eastwind more relaxing. Their rustic chic bar and lounge serve handcrafted cocktails, beer, wine, and simple fare. On Fridays and Saturday nights their dining area opens up for supper where guests can choose between salads, chicken, or seafood. Desserts include warm apple cider donuts topped in caramel sauce and delicious apple tarts.
There are two Scandinavian-style saunas located on the property. They fit 2 people comfortably and are surrounded by idyllic forest trees and wildflowers.
Throughout the property, you'll also notice hammocks and fire pits to encourage time spent outside enjoying the fresh air.
