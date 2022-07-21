This Pennsylvania State Park was Just Named One of the Best Places to Camp

Travel + Leisure recently published a list of the best campsites in every state. Campers in our area will not find it surprising to learn that the beautiful Cherry Springs State Park campground was named the best in Pennsylvania. Cherry Springs is one of the most remote campgrounds in the country complete with a dark sky viewing area and 80+ acres of wild untouched land.

Shelly Thomas/Unsplash

Located in Coudersport, Cherry Springs is surrounded by marshlands, forests, and wild areas that span for miles without any roads. This completely remote area features beautiful cherry trees, 30 camping sites, 85 miles of hiking trails, and an astronomy field.

Anthony Cannelli/Unsplash

Camping at Cherry Springs is described as a "rustic" no electricity experience. All sites include just a picnic table, lantern hanger, fire ring, and restrooms. The campgrounds are open from April until the end of October and you do need a reservation in advance. It typically costs around $20 a night to camp at Cherry Springs.

Brian Wegman/Unsplash

Some of the best hiking at Cherry Springs can be found at the nearby Susquehannock Trail System. This incredible trail passes through 3 different state parks. Trail highlights include the historic fire tower, scenic vistas with sweeping views, and walking through the Hammersley Wild Area where you'll encounter some of the most stunning natural wonders in the state.

Hammersley Kaitlyn B./Unpslash

The biggest draw to Cherry Springs however is their astronomy field. Known as one of the last refuges of the natural night sky in the eastern United States, this is one of the best places to go stargazing. With the naked eye, you'll be able to see 10,000 stars and constellations. In most areas in the United States, you can only see around 12 stars at night.

Peterson Ames/Unsplash

There are 3 available fields here for stargazing. They include the public area, a spot that's best for short-term viewing of up to a few hours. Their rustic campground is also an option, also ideal for casual viewers because there are no light restrictions here.

Julia Topp/Unsplash

The best and most intense viewing field is known as the Astronomy Observation Field. This field is filled with serious stargazers who come with equipment. There are white light restrictions here.

Emily Failes/Unsplash

A trip to Cherry Springs is sure to provide a unique and unforgettable experience for those who love the outdoors. Surrounded completely by nature and the beautiful night sky, this campground is a definite bucket list worthy adventure. For more information and frequently asked questions, you can view their official site here.