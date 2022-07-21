This Hidden Ohio Quarry has some of the Bluest Waters in the State

Ohio may not be known for its tropical beaches but it sure has its fair share of gorgeous swimming holes that are the perfect place to head to in the summer heat when you're looking to cool down and take in the natural beauty that surrounds them.

Kait Lehner/Unsplash

Headlands Beach and Kelleys Island remain some of the most popular spots to head to if you're looking to swim. However, if you're interested in something a bit lesser-known yet equally as beautiful, you need to check out Nelson Ledges Quarry Park in Garrettsville, Ohio.

Morgan Smith/Unsplash

Located in the northeastern half of the state, Nelson Ledges is about an hour drive from Cleveland and Akron. The park's official address is 12001 Route 282, Nelson Ledge Rd., Nelson Township/ Garrettsville, OH 44231. Daily admission is $15 for adults.

This family-owned and operated park features a stunning quarry surrounded by a beautiful 250-acre landscape made up of forests, meadows, and streams.

Nick McKinney/Unsplash

The spring-fed water here is a striking shade of deep blue. The quarry is perfect for swimming, snorkeling, or just hanging out on a raft. Swimming is permitted from 10 am until 7 pm every day throughout the summer just as long as it is above 70 degrees and sunny.

Ciara Collins/Unsplash

The park prides itself on having some of the cleanest bodies of water in the state of Ohio. The quarry here is officially tested twice each season and is rarely treated.

Ben Higgins/Unsplash

The average depth of the water is 30 feet. You'll find many shelves and rock formations surrounding the quarry that are perfect for jumping. The quarry has multiple lifeguards on duty during the day.

Nick Deimling/Unsplash

The park is also home to more than 400 campsites. Some are located deep in the woods, some along the Quarry, and others scattered in secluded meadows. Because of this, Nelson Ledges is often host to a variety of music festivals. Some concerts coming up this summer include funk, electronica, and jam band musicians. For a list of all upcoming events, you can check their official ticket page here.

Ev Lee/Unsplash

Nelson Ledges has undergone many changes over the past 50 years including renovations and new management. Today, it is lovingly referred to as a little slice of heaven by locals and visitors alike. A must-visit for any Ohioan who loves the outdoors.