This North Carolina Beach Was Just Named One of the Most Relaxing Places in the United States

Long stretches of glistening sand, sparkling blue water, and plenty of scenic beauty: we know what makes a good beach. On the other hand, we also know what makes a bad beach. Large crowds, excessive noise, and long lines can turn what is supposed to be a relaxing and enjoyable time into a miserable day.

There are those few rare beaches located around the country that actually do promise peace and tranquility. Consider Carova Beach one of those rare places.

In a recent article published by Thrillist, Carova made the list of top locations in the country for a relaxing getaway far from the beaten paths of tourists. Keep reading to learn more about this pristine undeveloped beach.

The Outer Banks are an obvious vacation spot for both North Carolinians and every other Southern and East Coaster in general, however, Carova is located on the northernmost section of the island making it a more secluded and quieter option for those looking to hit the beach.

There are no hotels, stores, or noisy crowds here, just vacation homes surrounded by the water and sand. Life here revolves entirely around the beach.

To access this area you'll need a 4x4 vehicle or boat since the roads here are just sand. A drive around the beach makes for an incredibly relaxing and scenic experience.

To keep this area quiet, parking permits are limited to 300 per week. They cost $50 per vehicle and can be purchased through the Currituck County website.

There are 11 miles of sprawling coastline and plenty of room to spread out and relax. The temperate waters here allow for swimming, surfing, paddleboarding, and fishing.

The atmosphere at Carova is quiet and serene. Be sure to keep a lookout for the area's wild Spanish mustangs that wander throughout the island.

Shelling opportunities are endless along the shores of Carova. The beach boasts a wide variety of different shells from conch to sand dollars.

Carova is the perfect spot to head to when you're looking for a beautiful remote spot to get away from it all. For more information, be sure to check out their official site here.