7 Hidden West Virginia Waterfalls You Must See

A hike through the thick wooded forests of West Virginia can often lead to breathtaking views. From narrow streams that plunge over cliffs to river-spanning crests, there are over 200 waterfalls waiting to be discovered here.

This list will walk you through some of the most enchanting falls and where you can find them. Keep reading to learn more.

Sandstone Falls | Glen Jean

Eric Clay/Unsplash

This 1,500-wide waterfall is located within the New River Gorge Park in Glen Jean. Getting to this hidden waterfall will require some driving along Route 20 but the roads will take you past the park's most scenic landscapes filled with overlooks, historic sites, and river access points. The waterfall is surrounded by flat stones and rolling mountains making it a perfect spot to sit and relax while taking in all the natural beauty.

Peach Tree Falls | Naomi

Alex Munsell/Unsplash

Located well off the beaten path and far from tourists, not many people have seen this waterfall hidden deep in the woods. To get here from I-64, get off exit 11 and head south of SR 10, it will turn into SR 3 at West Hamlin. Follow SR 3 for about 78 to 6639 Coal River Rd, Dry Creek, WV. Turn right across a bridge and then make an immediate right onto Perry Jarrel-Peach Tree Rd. The parking area and trailhead are located about a mile down that road. Here, you'll be surrounded by complete tranquility.

Cathedral Falls | Gauley Bridge

Morgan Smith/Unsplash

One of the tallest and most beautiful waterfalls in West Virginia, Cathedral Falls is located along Highway 60 in the town of Gauley Bridge. You can see this beauty via an easy walk through a shaded trail which you can access through the parking lot located right off of the highway. This waterfall plunges over shale cliffs and is surrounded by a picnic area where you can stop and enjoy a relaxing lunch.

Falls of Hills Creek | Hillsboro

Greg Haskell/ Unsplash

Located within the Monongahela National Forest, Hill Creek boasts some of the cleanest and clearest water in West Virginia. The 3 waterfalls of this creek are hidden within a rocky landscape of rhododendron and moss. The first falls can be accessed through a 1,700-foot walking path. The next two waterfalls can be seen by following the rugged trail of dirt and stairs a bit further. In the spring and summer, the forest here comes alive with wildflowers. In the winter, you'll be able to view the frozen falls in all their beauty.

Blackwater Falls | Davis

Ian Welsh/Unsplash

A gorgeous 57-foot waterfall colored by tannic acid and red spruce needles, you'll notice the water here is a mesmerizing amber color. Located in the center of the Blackwater River, the falls are surrounded by a rocky outcrop and lush green forest. Visitors can utilize the more than 20 miles of hiking trails to access this beauty or opt for the easy paved path that leads to a wooden observation deck.

Babcock Mill Creek Falls | Clifftop

David Long/Unsplash

A stunning waterfall with a series of drops, Babcock offers one of the most picturesque landscapes in all of West Virginia complete with Glade Creek Grist Mill that can be seen behind this wonderful cascade of water. Babcock Falls is located within the Babcock State Park, about 20 miles south of New River.

Whitaker Falls | Monterville

CC Cunningham/Unsplash

Located just 10 minutes from Elk Springs Resort, this waterfall can be accessed right from Valley Fork Road. Surrounded by stunning greenery, this hidden gem is the perfect place to spend the day relaxing, having a picnic, or even hanging in a hammock.

