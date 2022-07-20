Cooperstown, NY

This Unique Rail Bike Trail in Upstate New York Belongs on Your Bucket List

Travel Maven

If you're looking for a fun and unique way to explore the outdoors this summer, look no further than Cooperstown's Rail Explorers. This exciting bike rail will take you through the scenic landscape of Upstate New York, keep reading to learn more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RuN1T_0gmMRaOQ00
Erin Lowe/Unsplash

Rail Explorers USA has several locations throughout the country including places like Las Vegas, Rhode Island, Iowa, and the nearby area of the Catskills. The Cooperstown location offers the most variety in terms of scenery and duration. Here, you'll have the choice between two different trails including a 12-mile round trip and a shorter 8-mile roundtrip experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T91aY_0gmMRaOQ00
Kalen Emsley/Unsplash

The 12-mile Milford Track will take you through the farmlands and forests along the beautiful Susquehanna River. You'll pass over several historic trestle bridges along the way. Tickets for the Milford Track are $47.50 a person.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cTJdH_0gmMRaOQ00
Jeffery Workman/Unsplash

The 8-mile Charlotte Valley Express is a new route that was added this summer. The trail will wind past fields and lakes along the Portlandville Trestle. This journey is a half-hour shorter than the Milford Track and costs $45 a person.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=108xXL_0gmMRaOQ00
Lea Knight/Unsplash

The size of the rail bike will depend on the size of your party. Each bike is designed as either a tandem that features two seats or a quad bike that features four. The seats here are comfortable and even have room to store things underneath. Riders are encouraged to bring refreshments to enjoy during the 20-minute stop each tour takes halfway through its journey.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FHj2c_0gmMRaOQ00
Leah Johnson/Unsplash

Guides are always present at the front and back of the traveling group however, Rail Explorers likes to encourage privacy and plenty of space in between each group that rides. There's usually about 500 feet of space between you and the party sitting in front and behind you for optimal viewing pleasure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eAnQT_0gmMRaOQ00
Rex Smith/Unsplash

Navigating your bike is easy and effortless. Because each bike is on a rail, steering is not necessary. All riders have to worry about is peddling. This experience is hands-free which allows you plenty of opportunities to take photos and videos along the way. The bikes even feature brakes so you can stop when you feel the need to.

Rail Explorers also offers unique breakfast and fireside tours during certain times of the day. In the morning you'll be treated to your very own picnic basket that comes complete with fresh pastries from local Cooperstown bakeries and freshly brewed hot or iced coffee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dad75_0gmMRaOQ00
Penelope Brooks/Unsplash

For night lovers, their fireside tour offers a trip during twilight that returns after dark. Enjoy a picturesque sunset and complimentary campfire–just be sure to bring marshmallows for s'mores.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XPtz3_0gmMRaOQ00
Ryan D'Angelo/Unsplash

Be sure to book your date in advance as tours can sometimes fill in fast. To reserve your spot, visit their ticket page here.

# summer fun# new york# outdoors# travel# explore

Comments / 14

