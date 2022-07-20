This Missouri Hike Will Lead You to an Abandoned Castle
Travel Maven
Located in the small town of Camdenton in central Missouri you'll find Ha Ha Tonka State Park. Known as one of the most unique parks in the state, Ha Ha Tonka features over 15 miles of hiking trails, a large spring, a natural bridge, caves, and bluffs. There is so much to see and do while at Ha Ha Tonka but by far one of the most fascinating attractions is the castle that lies here in ruins.
The Castle Trail is an extremely accessible hiking trail that's completely paved. This family-friendly path is just under a mile in length and will take you past a gorgeous lake and up into the abandoned castle.
You'll find the entrance to the trailhead clearly marked along the parking lots on Natural Bridge Road. The upper lot has limited parking. Additional parking is offered in the lower lot. From the lower lot, a shaded walk through an oak woodland area will take you to where the trail begins. Here, there is an interpretive kiosk with information on the park's cultural history. The trail is open year-round and makes for a gorgeous walk no matter what time of the year you decide to visit.
