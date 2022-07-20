Visit Pennsylvania's Most Eccentric Town

Pennsylvania is home to many small towns and cities, each with their own individual charm and characteristics–a big part of what makes this state so special. Some however, are much stranger than others.

Simon Urinz/Unsplash

Located about an hour outside of Pittsburgh you'll find the town of Mars, Pennsylvania. Home to just over 1,300 residents, it is one of the most eccentric towns in the state. Keep reading to learn more about what makes this town so unique and what you can expect if you're looking to plan a visit.

There is much speculation as to how the town ended up with the name Mars. Once known as the town of Marshall, some believe the man the town was named after loved Mars so much that they dropped the "hall" at the end to rename it after the beloved planet. Others believe Mars is merely an abbreviation that was adopted as the official name over time.

Nellie Green/Unsplash

Regardless of how its title came to be, the town of Mars fully embraces its celestial name. The welcome sign to the town features a spaceship but the references to outer space don't stop there. Take a walk through the center of town and you'll stumble upon a replica spaceship in the grass, a green martian holding a hammer outside the hardware store, and signs in front of houses that are marked with the words "just landed."

Bethany Baker/Unsplash

A popular way to commemorate your visit to the town is by heading to the post office and mailing a postcard to yourself or friends. There's no other place in the world where you can send mail with a postmark from "Mars."

Catherine Reeding/Unsplash

Every two or so years, the town of Mars hosts a Mars New Year Festival to commemorate Mars' trip around the sun. The 3-hour event typically involves food trucks, live music, local brews, and plenty of alien-themed merchandise.

John Lewis/Unsplash

Be sure to check out some of the cool local shops while you're here like the Mars Brew House. This coffee shop offers delicious drinks, home-baked goods, and a neon green painted logo featuring a spaceship and flying saucer coffee cup. Just one of many great places to snap a pic in front of.