This Massive Family Campground in Virginia is a Slice of Paradise

Half resort, half campground, this stunning Virginia destination is surrounded by 1,700 acres of parkland. Cape Charles KOA can be found along the Chesapeake Bay and offers endless opportunities for outdoor enthusiasts. Keep reading to learn more.
Hiding amongst the shores of the Chesapeake Bay, you can find this campground in the town of Cape Charles located along the southern tip of the Eastern Shores. Their season is open for campers from April 1st until November 30th.
Whether you are staying in your own RV, an RV rental, a cabin, or a tent, Cape Charles offers tons of amenities. The grounds feature a pavilion, swimming pool, arcade game center, snack bar, camp store, playground, fitness center, and a private beach.
One of the most unique ways to spend the night at Cape Charles is in one of their safari tents located across from the beautiful bay. Known as a glamping tent, it features a shaded wood patio, chairs, a couch, and two rustic wood framed beds for an outdoor experience that will definitely have you feeling reconnected with nature.
This expansive stretch of land offers plenty to do. Enjoy biking, hiking, and plenty of water activities from fishing to paddle boarding. Everything you need to have an action-packed weekend is available to rent at one of the campground's many rental stores.
