This Massive Family Campground in Virginia is a Slice of Paradise

Half resort, half campground, this stunning Virginia destination is surrounded by 1,700 acres of parkland. Cape Charles KOA can be found along the Chesapeake Bay and offers endless opportunities for outdoor enthusiasts. Keep reading to learn more.

Vanessa Giles/Unsplash

Hiding amongst the shores of the Chesapeake Bay, you can find this campground in the town of Cape Charles located along the southern tip of the Eastern Shores. Their season is open for campers from April 1st until November 30th.

Pam Hines/Unsplash

Whether you are staying in your own RV, an RV rental, a cabin, or a tent, Cape Charles offers tons of amenities. The grounds feature a pavilion, swimming pool, arcade game center, snack bar, camp store, playground, fitness center, and a private beach.

Peter Thompson/Unsplash

One of the most unique ways to spend the night at Cape Charles is in one of their safari tents located across from the beautiful bay. Known as a glamping tent, it features a shaded wood patio, chairs, a couch, and two rustic wood framed beds for an outdoor experience that will definitely have you feeling reconnected with nature.

Delaney Van/Unsplash

This expansive stretch of land offers plenty to do. Enjoy biking, hiking, and plenty of water activities from fishing to paddle boarding. Everything you need to have an action-packed weekend is available to rent at one of the campground's many rental stores.

Bailey Mahon/Unsplash

This area is also super dog friendly so be sure to bring your furry friend along with you on your getaway. The campground offers an off-leash beach where dogs can run around and enjoy the water. They also have a designated dog park.

Maddie Silverman/Unsplash

Cape Charles KOA offers tons of fun events throughout the year. This summer they'll host a Christmas in July weekend, a wine tasting, a seafood festival, and a space and science themed weekend that will feature crafts and experiments. For a full list of events, be sure to check out the campground's official calendar here.

Helen Cranston/Unsplash

You won't have to leave the campground at all during your stay thanks to the wonderful Jackspot Bar and Grill. The restaurant offers beautiful waterfront views, seafood dishes, and live music during the week atop their deck.

Samantha Hurley/Burst

By far one of the best ways to end your day at Cape Charles is by watching the sunset above the Chesapeake Bay. This is one of the only beaches on the east coast that allows you to watch the sun set perfectly over the water due to its unique location on the bay.

The Cape Charles KOA can be found at 32246 Lankford Hwy, Cape Charles, VA 23310-1200.