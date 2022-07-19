This Middle of Nowhere General Store has some of the Best Pizza in Michigan

The rural regions of Michigan are filled with hidden gems just waiting to be explored and sometimes the best and most unique places are tucked away in the most unexpected places.

This middle-of-nowhere general store will take you back in time and offers some of the best food we've ever tried. Keep reading to learn more about this must-visit treasure that is part restaurant and deli and part convenience store.

John Herald/Unsplash

Located on the outskirts of Battle Creek, the Banfield General Store can be found along Banfield Road, a country backroad dotted with old homes and historic churches.

Bastien Smith/Unsplash

This charming store opened back in 1875 so there's tons of history waiting to be explored when you take a visit.

A truly old-fashioned establishment, you'll notice a no-frills red and white exterior complete with window shutters and some original signage.

Richard Moore/Unsplash

Banfield sells everything from home goods, greeting cards, and groceries. However, the best part about this general store is the eatery hiding inside.

Chris Kelly/Unsplash

Whether you're craving a quick snack for a full-blown meal, this restaurant is filled with delicious food just waiting to be tried. The wood-paneled walls are lined with vintage photographs, clocks, and signs. The checkered floors look unchanged from the 1950s and there's even a vintage soda machine hiding in the corner.

Catherine Reeding/Unsplash

Made fresh, Banfield's homemade pizza attracts visitors from throughout the state. Toppings include all the classics from olives and Italian sausage to pineapple and even jalapenos.

Gregg Adelman/Unsplash

Their mouthwatering pizza can also be purchased by the slice at a very affordable price.

In addition to pizza, you also have to try the sandwiches here. With a full list of meats, cheeses, and toppings to choose from, their subs undoubtedly beat the sandwiches you'll find at chains like Subway and Potbelly.

Emma Heart/Unsplash

Round your meal out with a side of delicious fries or one of their many homemade desserts. From fudge to cookies and ice cream for just .99 cents, there's truly something for everyone at Banfield General Store.

This countryside gem is open 7 days a week. On Mondays through Fridays, the store is open from 7 am until 9 pm. The store is open from 8 am until 9 pm on Saturdays and Sundays.