Explore a Trolley Graveyard Hidden Inside the Pennsylvania Forest

Known as the Windber Trolley Graveyard, this surreal collection of abandoned streetcars sits vacant in the quiet Pennsylvania forest. A fascinating spot to head to on your next outdoor adventure, keep reading to find out more.

Perfect for history lovers or those who are intrigued by abandoned buildings and places, you'll find this trolley graveyard inside the town of Windber, about an hour and a half east of Pittsburgh. Follow the signs to 19th Street and located at the very end of the dirt road you'll see the entrance.

This collection was started by a retired civil engineer named Ed Metka back in 1992. The graveyard contains trolley cars from all over the country. With a grand total of about 4 dozen different street cars, you may be able to spot some familiar-looking trolleys depending on what cities you've visited. Old trolley cars from Boston, Chicago, Cleveland, Philadelphia, and Pittsburgh can be found here.

As you pass throughout the property you'll notice most trolleys are covered in graffiti, contain broken windows, and pathways are littered with leaves and various debris.

Take a step inside one of the trolleys and you'll be met with a stunningly decayed interior of ripped seats, rusted trolley walls, and a tiny peek into what it was like to ride public transportation back in the early 20th century.

If you'd like to visit the graveyard today, you'll first need permission from Ed Metka. To reach him, try emailing Vintage Electric Streetcar Co at vesco@aol.com. His tours are priced at $30 and contain a wealth of information regarding where each trolley came from and approximately how old it is.

