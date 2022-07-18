9 Ohio Dishes You Have to Try Before You Die

From small hole-in-the-wall joints to bustling establishments celebrated by locals, all of the restaurants on this list serve delicious mouth-watering foods that are very specific to the state of Ohio and you're going to want to try them. Keep reading to learn more about these 9 iconic Ohio foods that every resident of the Buckeye State needs to indulge in at least once in their lives.

The Buckeye Donut | Buckeye Donuts, Columbus

Founded in 1969 by Greek immigrants, Buckeye Donuts is nestled in the heart of Ohio State University. They offer 24 regular donuts in flavors like red velvet and German chocolate and their fancy donut varieties feature decadent options like the Buckeye. A donut covered in chocolate icing and topped with a peanut butter mouse center. Buckeye Donuts is open 24/7 and also offers a breakfast, lunch, and dinner menu.

3-Way | Skyline Chili, Various Locations

The infamous Ohioan meal developed by immigrant restauranteurs in the 1920s, a 3-way consists of chili, shredded cheese, and spaghetti. Their chili sauce contains chocolate and cinnamon and actually tastes infinitely better than it sounds. Add beans or diced onions to make it a 4-way. If a spaghetti dish isn't your preference, be sure to try Skyline's cheese conies, a hot dog covered in mustard, chili, onions, and a mound of shredded cheese.

Corned Beef Sandwich | Slyman's, Cleveland

There's nothing better than a corned beef sandwich in Ohio and Slyman's definitely does it best. Opened in 1964, this restaurant and deli has become an iconic Cleveland staple known for having the best and biggest corned beef sandwich. Order your sandwich "lite" or the original way complete with a pickle, your choice of bread, and swiss or American cheese.

The Galley Boy | Swensons, Akron

The iconic Midwestern burger chain that got its start in Akron back in 1934, Swensons is known for its delicious cheeseburger dubbed The Galley Boy. This double patty burger is prepared with two homemade sauces and topped with a signature stuffed olive. Foodies travel from near and far to get their hands on this iconic burger. Opt for a side of onion rings or potato puffs for the ultimate meal.

Polish Boy | Mabel's BBQ, Cleveland

Located in the heart of downtown Cleveland, Mabel's has been voted one of the best BBQ joints in the state and their rendition of the Polish Boy sandwich is amazing. Known as the native sandwich of Cleveland, the Polish Boy typically consists of a kielbasa sausage on a bun, topped with french fries, coleslaw, and barbecue sauce or hot sauce. Mabel's features a "Polish Girl" on their menu that's served on a hoagie roll topped with classic or spicy kielbasa, bbq sauce, coleslaw, and pulled pork.

The Lake Erie Monster | Melt Bar & Grilled, Various Locations

If you're looking for the best grilled cheese in the state look no further than Melt Bar. With 10 locations across the state, no matter where you are located you have to go out and try this sandwich at least once. There are a variety of different grilled cheese options here but the Lake Erie Monster certainly takes the cake for most innovative. This grilled cheese comes topped with panko-crusted jumbo cod fillets, creamy slaw, jalapeno tartar sauce, and melted American cheese.

Yo Mama Burger | Arnold's Bar and Grill, Cincinnati

Set inside a historic art-adorned space, Arnold's has been a Cincinnati staple since it opened in the 1800s. One of their most popular menu items is the Yo Mama Burger, a delicious must-try that includes two 3-ounce burger patties, goetta, a fried egg, hash browns, American cheese, and chipotle mayo.

Ice Cream | Tom's Ice Cream Bowl, Zanesville

Opened for 70 years, Tom's serves some of the best and freshest ice cream in the state. The shop offers over 15 seasonal flavors that include salty caramel, blueberry crumble, and rum raisin. Be sure to try them all this summer.

Pepperoni Pizza | Donato's, Various Locations

With nearly 200 locations in 11 different states, everything about this Ohio-based pizza chain is legendary. Known for their infamous thin crust pizza, if you're going to indulge in a slice from Donato's make it their signature pepperoni slice, topped with aged smoked Provolone, Romano, and crispy heritage pepperoni.