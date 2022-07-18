The most Unique Theme Park in Pennsylvania is a Hidden Gem

Travel Maven

Spending a day at a theme park is one of the best ways to enjoy summer. Pennsylvania offers an array of different parks from water rides to roller coasters, however, no park is as unique as this hidden gem located in Gettysburg.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C9zmK_0gjdsRDY00
John Lewis/Unsplash

Open for 51 years, Land of Little Horses Park is a must-visit for any and all animal lovers. The park spans 100 acres and is known for its diverse collection of furry residents, from horses and donkeys to goats, alpacas, and pigs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zi3xo_0gjdsRDY00
Emily Twohill/Unsplash

You could easily spend an entire day touring the park so definitely give yourself at least a few hours for maximum enjoyment.
Admission into the park is just $10.99 and includes a full day of different events offered at no extra charge. They include an indoor arena horse show, a pig race, herd release, and a behind-the-scenes peek of their miniature horse training program.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wCEgK_0gjdsRDY00
Paul Tomlin/Unsplash

Land of Little Horses also offers a ton of different activities that are fun for the whole family. At the Main Barn, visitors can get up close and personal with the ponies at their grooming stations. Pet, brush, and take pictures with these adorable mini horses. Trained staff are always stationed nearby to offer guidance and advice.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h2e2F_0gjdsRDY00
Jordan Soliday/Unsplash

For an extra $5 guests can also partake in a variety of different experiences. Pose with Mystic the unicorn, go mining for gemstones in the picturesque Western Town, take a 20-minute wagon ride along the perimeter of the park, or a small train ride around the top half of the park.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pCMgK_0gjdsRDY00
Jordan Soliday/Unsplash

The petting zoo allows you to have some fun with their smaller and cuddlier animals. Guests will be able to pet and feed the horses, alpacas, and goats.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dqST4_0gjdsRDY00
Casey Smith/Unsplash

Land of Little Horses also offers a newly renovated cafe where you can enjoy a delicious and super affordable lunch that offers salads, deli sandwiches, fries, pizza, burgers, hot dogs, and even pulled pork sandwiches.
While enjoying the park's many activities, be sure to schedule time to walk through the gift shop. Here you'll find one of the largest toy stores in the area complete with souvenirs, educational games, and plenty of plush stuffed animals.
Land of Little Horses Park is open from May 30th until September 5th 7 days a week. In the fall, the park is open on Saturdays and Sundays.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B4GgL_0gjdsRDY00
Sam Hill/Unsplash

Located at 125 Glenwood Drive in Gettysburg, PA, be sure to check their official site for more information and frequently asked questions.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# pennsylvania# summer fun# things to do# travel# explore

Comments / 14

Published by

food + travel guides in your state and beyond.

New Jersey State
28801 followers

More from Travel Maven

Pennsylvania State

This Pennsylvania State Park was Just Named One of the Best Places to Camp

Travel + Leisure recently published a list of the best campsites in every state. Campers in our area will not find it surprising to learn that the beautiful Cherry Springs State Park campground was named the best in Pennsylvania. Cherry Springs is one of the most remote campgrounds in the country complete with a dark sky viewing area and 80+ acres of wild untouched land.

Read full story
1 comments
Ohio State

This Hidden Ohio Quarry has some of the Bluest Waters in the State

Ohio may not be known for its tropical beaches but it sure has its fair share of gorgeous swimming holes that are the perfect place to head to in the summer heat when you're looking to cool down and take in the natural beauty that surrounds them.

Read full story
3 comments

This North Carolina Beach Was Just Named One of the Most Relaxing Places in the United States

Long stretches of glistening sand, sparkling blue water, and plenty of scenic beauty: we know what makes a good beach. On the other hand, we also know what makes a bad beach. Large crowds, excessive noise, and long lines can turn what is supposed to be a relaxing and enjoyable time into a miserable day.

Read full story
9 comments
Rutherfordton, NC

Visit the RV Park in North Carolina that's Dedicated to Dogs

Located within the foothills of the scenic Blue Ridge Mountains in North Carolina lies the United States' only campground that is solely dedicated to your canine companions. If you and your dog love camping, Four Paws Campground & Dog Retreat is the perfect destination. This campground is located at 335 Lazy Creek Dr in the town of Rutherfordton North Carolina in the southwestern portion of the state.

Read full story
6 comments
Virginia State

Hidden Virginia Beaches Worth Finding this Summer

Virginia is home to countless “local” beaches that are easily accessible and remain fairly hidden. You may be familiar with some of them but for the majority of Virginians and visitors, these aren’t the first locations that come to mind when heading to the beach.

Read full story
8 comments

7 Hidden West Virginia Waterfalls You Must See

A hike through the thick wooded forests of West Virginia can often lead to breathtaking views. From narrow streams that plunge over cliffs to river-spanning crests, there are over 200 waterfalls waiting to be discovered here.

Read full story
3 comments

This Unique Rail Bike Trail in Upstate New York Belongs on Your Bucket List

If you're looking for a fun and unique way to explore the outdoors this summer, look no further than Cooperstown's Rail Explorers. This exciting bike rail will take you through the scenic landscape of Upstate New York, keep reading to learn more.

Read full story
9 comments
Camdenton, MO

This Missouri Hike Will Lead You to an Abandoned Castle

Located in the small town of Camdenton in central Missouri you'll find Ha Ha Tonka State Park. Known as one of the most unique parks in the state, Ha Ha Tonka features over 15 miles of hiking trails, a large spring, a natural bridge, caves, and bluffs. There is so much to see and do while at Ha Ha Tonka but by far one of the most fascinating attractions is the castle that lies here in ruins.

Read full story
4 comments
Mars, PA

Visit Pennsylvania's Most Eccentric Town

Pennsylvania is home to many small towns and cities, each with their own individual charm and characteristics–a big part of what makes this state so special. Some however, are much stranger than others.

Read full story
3 comments

Explore a Trolley Graveyard Hidden Inside the Pennsylvania Forest

Known as the Windber Trolley Graveyard, this surreal collection of abandoned streetcars sits vacant in the quiet Pennsylvania forest. A fascinating spot to head to on your next outdoor adventure, keep reading to find out more.

Read full story
14 comments
Tennessee State

The Most Underrated State Park in Tennessee is Filled with Natural Wonders

There is an abundance of wonderful state parks in Tennessee. From Chickasaw in the west to Warriors' Path in the east, no matter where you live there's guaranteed to be a state park nearby waiting to be explored.

Read full story
8 comments

This Middle of Nowhere General Store has some of the Best Pizza in Michigan

The rural regions of Michigan are filled with hidden gems just waiting to be explored and sometimes the best and most unique places are tucked away in the most unexpected places.

Read full story
19 comments
Cape Charles, VA

This Massive Family Campground in Virginia is a Slice of Paradise

Half resort, half campground, this stunning Virginia destination is surrounded by 1,700 acres of parkland. Cape Charles KOA can be found along the Chesapeake Bay and offers endless opportunities for outdoor enthusiasts. Keep reading to learn more.

Read full story
17 comments
Ohio State

9 Ohio Dishes You Have to Try Before You Die

From small hole-in-the-wall joints to bustling establishments celebrated by locals, all of the restaurants on this list serve delicious mouth-watering foods that are very specific to the state of Ohio and you're going to want to try them. Keep reading to learn more about these 9 iconic Ohio foods that every resident of the Buckeye State needs to indulge in at least once in their lives.

Read full story
16 comments

5 Places in Michigan that Feel like a Tropical Vacation

Michigan probably isn't the first place you think of when discussing a tropical getaway. However, you don't have to leave the state and blow an entire paycheck in order to experience a fun tropical-filled day complete with blue waters and colorful rum cocktails. The following places in Michigan offer an array of delights on a budget. Keep reading to learn more.

Read full story
3 comments

This New Jersey Hiking Trail Leads to an Abandoned Castle

If you're searching for a one-of-a-kind day trip, you have to try this hike in New Jersey. Located inside the Ramapo Mountain State Forest, you'll be able to wander through the ruins of an abandoned castle and take in the sweeping views of the Manhattan skyline in the distance. Keep reading to learn more.

Read full story
5 comments
Pennsylvania State

Take a Step Back in Time Aboard this Unforgettable Train and Trolley Experience in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania has a fascinating railroad history. From freight to passenger carriers, train travel has always played a key role in the way of life here in the Keystone State. East Broad Top Railroad is a family-friendly destination that features Pennsylvania's industrial history. Here you can enjoy a scenic train excursion, explore a vintage trolley, and receive an in-depth tour of a historic shop. Keep reading to learn more about this immersive experience that will take you back in time in the best way possible.

Read full story
14 comments
Indiana State

This little hole-in-the-wall restaurant serves some of the best pie in Indiana

There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Indiana. From fried chicken to sugar cream pie, the Hoosier state is known for its comfort food. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which food establishments are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.

Read full story
25 comments

8 of the Best Flea Markets in New York State

There's nothing like a day spent outdoors in the summer shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, New York is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about some of the best flea markets in the state.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy