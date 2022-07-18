The most Unique Theme Park in Pennsylvania is a Hidden Gem

Spending a day at a theme park is one of the best ways to enjoy summer. Pennsylvania offers an array of different parks from water rides to roller coasters, however, no park is as unique as this hidden gem located in Gettysburg.

Open for 51 years, Land of Little Horses Park is a must-visit for any and all animal lovers. The park spans 100 acres and is known for its diverse collection of furry residents, from horses and donkeys to goats, alpacas, and pigs.

You could easily spend an entire day touring the park so definitely give yourself at least a few hours for maximum enjoyment.

Admission into the park is just $10.99 and includes a full day of different events offered at no extra charge. They include an indoor arena horse show, a pig race, herd release, and a behind-the-scenes peek of their miniature horse training program.

Land of Little Horses also offers a ton of different activities that are fun for the whole family. At the Main Barn, visitors can get up close and personal with the ponies at their grooming stations. Pet, brush, and take pictures with these adorable mini horses. Trained staff are always stationed nearby to offer guidance and advice.

For an extra $5 guests can also partake in a variety of different experiences. Pose with Mystic the unicorn, go mining for gemstones in the picturesque Western Town, take a 20-minute wagon ride along the perimeter of the park, or a small train ride around the top half of the park.

The petting zoo allows you to have some fun with their smaller and cuddlier animals. Guests will be able to pet and feed the horses, alpacas, and goats.

Land of Little Horses also offers a newly renovated cafe where you can enjoy a delicious and super affordable lunch that offers salads, deli sandwiches, fries, pizza, burgers, hot dogs, and even pulled pork sandwiches.

While enjoying the park's many activities, be sure to schedule time to walk through the gift shop. Here you'll find one of the largest toy stores in the area complete with souvenirs, educational games, and plenty of plush stuffed animals.

Land of Little Horses Park is open from May 30th until September 5th 7 days a week. In the fall, the park is open on Saturdays and Sundays.

Located at 125 Glenwood Drive in Gettysburg, PA, be sure to check their official site for more information and frequently asked questions.