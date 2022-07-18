5 Places in Michigan that Feel like a Tropical Vacation

Michigan probably isn't the first place you think of when discussing a tropical getaway. However, you don't have to leave the state and blow an entire paycheck in order to experience a fun tropical-filled day complete with blue waters and colorful rum cocktails. The following places in Michigan offer an array of delights on a budget. Keep reading to learn more.



Aloha Tiki Tours | Detroit + St. Clair + Wyandotte

Brian Wegman/Unsplash

Take a gorgeous 2-hour tour of the Detroit River, St. Clair shores, or Wyandotte waterfront aboard this floating tiki bar, just remember to bring drinks, ice, and tunes. Boats can accommodate 6 passengers and can be taken during the day or after the sun sets.

Mai Tiki Resort | Au Sable Charter

Ollie Shaw/Unsplash

Known as the Caribbean of the North, Mai Tiki Resort overlooks the beautiful Lake Huron. When booking your getaway, you have the choice of the Mai Tiki Resort, Tiki Too Resort, and Secret Tiki Beach Resort. They also have 10 Mai Tiki Resort Condos to choose from. In addition to relaxing on the beach with a cocktail, this resort also offers 35,000 acres of unique trails for hiking, birding, walking, running, and biking.



Max's South Seas Hideaway | Grand Rapids

Kaitlyn Connors/Unsplash

An eclectic tiki bar and restaurant located in the heart of downtown Grand Rapids, Max's offers guests the chance to be whisked away to a tropical destination without ever having to leave the Great Lakes State. Enjoy inventive cocktails, sushi, poke bowls, a neon-lit bar, and vibey lounge-like spaces.

Frog Tiki Bar | Prudenville

James Riccio/Unsplash

Located within the idyllic Springbrook Inn along the largest inland lake in Michigan, this tiki bar is open year-round. The resort offers the perfect getaway for guests and is complete with king-sized beds, hot tubs, perennial gardens, and a tiki bar to make you feel as if you've left the country. The Frog features indoor and outdoor seating, rum buckets, and tons of delicious tiki bites from nachos to burgers.

Torch Lake | Antrim County

Charlene Edwards/Unsplash

Known as one of the prettiest lakes in the entire country, Torch Lake features stunning turquoise waters and 41 miles of shoreline. Apart from its beauty, Torch Lake is also known for its two-mile sandbar. The sandbars can be found at the south end and are a popular location for summer parties, boating, and water skiing. The lake has 48 public access points, most of which are street ends.