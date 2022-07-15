This little hole-in-the-wall restaurant serves some of the best pie in Indiana

There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Indiana. From fried chicken to sugar cream pie, the Hoosier state is known for its comfort food.

With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which food establishments are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.

Frank Hillson/Unsplash

Take the South Side Soda Shop for instance. Located in the small city of Goshen Indiana, you can find this retro mom-and-pop diner in the northeast corner of the state.

Wesley Schon/Unsplash

A restored dining car from the 1940s, taking a step into South Side Soda is like taking a step back in time. Complete with a lunch counter, vintage signage, and old-fashioned booths, not much has changed at South Side over the past several decades.

Julia Topp/Unsplash

The Boyd family has owned and operated South Side Soda since 1986. Over the years, this small midwestern restaurant has garnered national attention by appearing on shows like Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives on the Food Network.

South Side Soda Shop is most known for its warm hospitality, delicious diner foods, and some of the best homemade pies in the country. It's a foodie lover's paradise and something every Indiana resident should experience at least once in their life.

Kelly Edgarton/Unsplash

Whether you're driving from near or far, the food at South Side will make it well worth the trip. Described as a retro diner with a modern twist, their menu features salads, soups, a sandwich board, fries, ice creams, cakes, and the largest pie menu we've ever seen.

There are over 30 pie flavors available at South Side. Choose between classics like pecan and apple crisp or opt for something a bit more different like their fudge nut brownie pie.

Stacey Abraham/Unsplash

Some of their most popular pies include the lemon meringue and their classic cherry pie.

Jeff Green/Unsplash

In addition to incredible pies, South Side is also serving up some delicious soups and sandwiches. Be sure to try their infamous Philly cheesesteak topped with swiss cheese, onions, and green peppers.

Mike Kinne/Unsplash

South Side is also known for its classic chili, voted some of the best in the entire state.

South Side Soda Shop is located at 1122 South Main Street in Goshen. They are open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 11 am until 3 pm and Thursdays and Fridays from 11 am until 8 pm.