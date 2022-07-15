Visit the RV Park in North Carolina that's Dedicated to Dogs

Located within the foothills of the scenic Blue Ridge Mountains in North Carolina lies the United States' only campground that is solely dedicated to your canine companions.

If you and your dog love camping, Four Paws Campground & Dog Retreat is the perfect destination. This campground is located at 335 Lazy Creek Dr in the town of Rutherfordton North Carolina in the southwestern portion of the state.

The campground offers full hook-up RV sites with 30/50 amp service, free WiFi, and cable TV. But, if you don't have an RV that's not a problem. Four Paws also offers a variety of different rental units that vary in size and price point. From yurts to deluxe cabins and even colorfully painted RVs, Four Paws has options for everyone. Cell service is a bit limited within the park, however, that just gives you more of a chance to relax and focus on your experience.

The RV park offers tons of amenities for both you and your dog.

Four Paws is home to many enclosed, large dog parks that offer guests and dogs an escape from their normal schedule. Surrounded by the scenic beauty of the mountains, dogs can play at The Big Yard, The Small Dog Playground, The Private Escape, or The Agility Park, a park designed with weave poles, jumps, and a teeter-totter where dogs of all skill levels can show off! You can also sign your dog up for the many training agility courses offered here. All parks are designed so that you can let your furry friend off the leash to interact with and meet other canines.

For a true escape into the wilderness, bring your dog on one of the many hiking trails designed specifically for you and your canine companion.

At the pond, dogs can dive in and enjoy the water any way they choose. From paddling to relaxing on the shore, humans can join their furry friends inside the pond for a cool respite from the sun.

For the ultimate in self-care, bring your pooch to the doggy bathhouse and pet grooming station where they can be pampered after a day of fun and play outside.

The campground also offers plenty of amenities for humans too. You'll find a camp store, private bathrooms, a full laundry room, and a pavilion.

Four Paws also features tons of seasonal events including a wine weekend and Barktoberfest in October. Be sure to check their official site for additional details.

It's here at this unique doggie-themed RV park that your dogs can be truly entertained and pampered. Four Paws Kingdom is open from mid-March until the Monday after Thanksgiving. Children under the age of 18 are not permitted inside the park. All dogs must be fully vaccinated against rabies to enter. For a list of all frequently asked questions, you can visit their FAQ page here.