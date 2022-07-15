8 of the Best Flea Markets in New York State

There's nothing like a day spent outdoors in the summer shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, New York is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about some of the best flea markets in the state.

Beacon Flea Market | Beacon

Brian Kelly/Unsplash

Located in the picturesque city of Beacon along the Hudson River, this flea market was started over a decade ago. Open every Sunday until December, the Beacon Flea Market specializes in vintage, antique, and unique pieces. You can find everything here from old records, vintage designer clothes, handmade jewelry, and antique furniture. Be sure to hit up some of the amazing cafes and restaurants along Main Street while you're here.

Brooklyn Flea | Brooklyn

Noemie Wurtz/Unsplash

Started in 2008, the Brooklyn Flea is now known as the largest flea market in NYC and an absolute mecca for all lovers of vintage and antique items. Their market is open every Saturday and Sunday in DUMBO and even has a small selection of vendors that are open every weekend inside the Chelsea Market in Manhattan.

City Market | Syracuse

David Cornwell/Unsplash

Located in the parking lot of the local art museum, City Market is an excellent place to hunt for antiques. The market features vendors from all over the state and includes kitchenware, pottery, jewelry, and plenty of delicious food vendors. City Market is open on the second Sunday of every month from May until October.

East Avon Flea Market | Avon

Evan Watson/Unsplash

Located just south of Rochester, East Avon Flea offers a huge variety of items from fresh fruits and produce to vintage collectibles like pokemon cards and CBD products. Selling at East Avon Flea is fairly simple (just a $32 fee) so you'll see a wide range of different vendors here. The market is open every Sunday in the summer and fall from 6 am until 2 pm.

Found in Ithaca | Ithaca

Cam Spicer/Unsplash

Found in Ithaca is a unique antique shop that hosts a flea market right in their parking lot. The market features over 70 vendors offering vintage clothing, re-purposed furniture, and art. Food vendors are also available here. Parking and admission are completely free.

Kelly's Antique World & Flea Market | Clarence

Susan Q Yin/Unsplash

A western New York gem, Kelly's is known as one of the largest indoor and outdoor markets in the entire state. The gigantic collection of antique collectibles here will have you feeling as if you're walking through a museum. The market is open every day from 11 am until 5 pm except for Wednesdays.

Madison Bouckville Antique Week | Bouckville

Allison Devin/Unsplash

The Madison Bouckville Fair is held for one week in the month of August every summer. Open for 50 years, this gigantic antique fair features 2000 vendors and covers over 13 fields. Items range from high-end to budget. Admission is completely free.

Mower's Flea Market | Woodstock

Helen White/Unsplash

A tradition for nearly 50 years, Mower's Flea Market is not to be missed. Located in a grassy field just a block from the Village Green, this market features tons of unique and handmade items from housewares to plants. They're open every Saturday and Sunday from May until November.