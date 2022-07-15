A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Restaurants in Virginia

Buffets are great places to try new food you may not order at a traditional sit-down restaurant or create the perfect plate of your favorite combinations.

The best buffets in Virginia are serving up everything from sushi and lo mein to brunch classics and delicious pies. Be sure to bring your appetite and don't be afraid to walk back up for seconds. Keep reading to find out more about our favorite buffets in the state.

Great American Buffet | Manassas + Fredericksburg, VA

A spacious steakhouse offering an all you can eat buffet and salad bar, Great American Buffet has been around since the early 90s and opened a second location in Fredericksburg 5 years ago. Offering everything from fried chicken to delcious pies, Great American has every comfort food staple you can think of. They even offer a carryout buffet for $8.99 a lb.

Captain Don Julio Buffet | Richmond, VA

A sleek and stylish Tex Mex buffet with tons of seafood options, Captain Don Julio is known for being one of the cleanest and amazing food. Their buffet includes oysters, shrimp, chicken wings, quesadillas, tacos, and a dessert bar filled with mini cakes and pies.

Wood Grill Buffet | Charlottesville + Harrisonburg, VA

A staple since the 1990s, Wood Grill offers a wide selection of meats, sides, salads, carving stations, and even a chocolate fountain. The best part about Wood Grill is that their cooking area is on full display so you can watch all your food being prepared fresh right in front of you. Their dinner buffet is offered at just $14.99 during the week and $16.99 on weekends.

Hometown Grill and Buffet | Staunton

An old-school family-owned restaurant, Hometown Grill is known as being one of the best buffet restaurants in the entire state. Open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, Hometown Grill offers every classic American dish you can think of from pancakes to ribs.

Choice Hibachi Buffet | Lynchburg, VA

A popular buffet restaurant serving both Asian and American classics, Choice is a spacious restaurant complete with a full aquarium. Hence the name, diners are certainly spolied for choice here. Choose between a delicious sushi bar, pot roast, french fries, and even pizza.

Captain George's Seafood Buffet | Virginia Beach + Williamsburg, VA

By far one of the most popular restaurants in the state, if you haven't yet tried Captain George's, you're missing out. Their buffet includes a wide variety of meats, seafood, and sides including clams, fried oysters, crab, salmon, brisket, clam chowder, mac and cheese, and tons of different pies and cakes for dessert. Prices for their buffet fluctuate due to market pricing but expect to pay around $50 a person.

Yukai Japanese and Seafood Buffet | Virginia Beach, VA

A spacious Japanese restaurant featuring a large buffet area, Yukai is most known for its wide variety of sushi options, they offer over 40 combinations. Yukai also offers a hibachi sation, seafood, hot plates, a salad bar, and desserts.

D'cracked Egg | Chesapeake, VA

Breakfast lovers unite, D'cracked offers one of the best breakfast buffets in the state every weekend. Be sure to try the infamous sweet potato pancakes while you're here.