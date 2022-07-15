The Least Visited State Park in Indiana is also the most Peaceful

The Trine State Recreation Area is home to winding trails, rolling hills, lakes, and meadows filled with wildflowers. It is also one of the least visited state park in Indiana. Attracting just a few thousand visitors annually, Trine State pales in comparison to other state parks like the Grand Canyon which attracts upwards of a million visitors per year. While most state parks in Indiana attract much less than a million, almost all of them attract more visitors than Trine State. Keep reading to find out why you should visit this seriously underrated park.

Mike Leakey/Unsplash

Situated next to the popular Pokagon State Park in Fremont Indiana, you can find Trine State in the northeastern corner of the state along the Michigan border.

Open year-round, the park is under a two-hour drive from many cities like Fort Wayne, Toledo, South Bend, and Lansing.

Leslie Simpson/Unsplash

Despite its central location, Trine State remains virtually empty most of the time. Perfect if you're looking to get away from the hustle and bustle of daily life, it is unlikely you'll encounter many other people during the duration of your stay.

Peter Terenzi/Unsplash

There is plenty to do at Trine State. The 23-acre kettle lake here provides for some fantastic fishing. It is home to bass, bluegill, perch, and the rare cisco fish. Fishing boats, kayaks, and paddleboats are all available to rent.

Lou Donkle/Unsplash

There are 3 hiking trails within the park. The Rolling Oaks Trail is a 2.5-mile trail of moderate difficulty that runs from the parking area north of the Wild Turkey Shelter and loops through woodlands, along wetlands, and over open meadows that are filled with beautiful wildflowers during the spring and summer months. This trail is available for both hikers and bikers.

Sophia Jackson/Unsplash

The Gentian Lake Trail is a quarter-mile moderate trail that runs from the Swenson Lodge to the lake shore. Here, you'll pass by grassy fields and the lake which is surrounded by lush treetops.

Randy Kane/Unsplash

If you're looking to spend the night, Trine has six, four, and two-person cabins available. All of their cabins include basic kitchen appliances plus a screened-in porch complete with a table and chairs. You can purchase bedding and towels at the welcome center for an extra fee.

Trine State is open from 7 am until 11 pm daily. The admission fee is $7 per Indiana registered car and $9 per out-of-state car.