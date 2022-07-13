This Epic Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must-Visit
The Stormville Airport Antique Show and Flea Market is one of the largest open markets in the state of New York. Located in Dutchess County, Stormville is just a short drive away from NYC, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Jersey. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles; arts and crafts to new merchandise.
The Stormville Flea Market opens in April and closes in November. However, they are very selective with their dates of operation. This year, they were open one weekend in April, one weekend in May, and one day in June and July. The next opening dates will be Saturday, September 3rd, and Sunday, September 4th 2022. Keep reading to find out more about what you can expect if you decide to visit this epic flea market.
Getting to Stormville is fairly easy. Located at 428 Route 216, you can access this area from I-84 and the Taconic State Parkway. The town lies in between the cities of Albany and Manhattan.
Parking and admission to the flea market is completely free, just be sure to arrive early as spots fill up fast. The flea market is open from 8 am until 4 pm, rain or shine. The best way to prepare for a day at Stormville is to dress appropriately. You'll be outside for a fairly long time and the field doesn't offer much shade. Be sure to wear comfortable walking shoes as well.
Set inside a former airport runway, The Stormville Flea Market got its start back in the year 1970 when it was just a small operation with six open tables. Today, the flea market features over 600 vendors, some of which have even called the flea market home for several decades.
