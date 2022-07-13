New York City, NY

This Epic Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must-Visit

Travel Maven

The Stormville Airport Antique Show and Flea Market is one of the largest open markets in the state of New York. Located in Dutchess County, Stormville is just a short drive away from NYC, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Jersey. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles; arts and crafts to new merchandise.

Gray Malin/Unsplash

The Stormville Flea Market opens in April and closes in November. However, they are very selective with their dates of operation. This year, they were open one weekend in April, one weekend in May, and one day in June and July. The next opening dates will be Saturday, September 3rd, and Sunday, September 4th 2022. Keep reading to find out more about what you can expect if you decide to visit this epic flea market.

Getting to Stormville is fairly easy. Located at 428 Route 216, you can access this area from I-84 and the Taconic State Parkway. The town lies in between the cities of Albany and Manhattan.

Amanda Johnson/Unsplash

Parking and admission to the flea market is completely free, just be sure to arrive early as spots fill up fast. The flea market is open from 8 am until 4 pm, rain or shine. The best way to prepare for a day at Stormville is to dress appropriately. You'll be outside for a fairly long time and the field doesn't offer much shade. Be sure to wear comfortable walking shoes as well.

Set inside a former airport runway, The Stormville Flea Market got its start back in the year 1970 when it was just a small operation with six open tables. Today, the flea market features over 600 vendors, some of which have even called the flea market home for several decades.

A fun, family-friendly atmosphere, there are acres of merchandise waiting to be discovered here. From unique handmade items to rare antiques, clothing, makeup, and even food, there is a wide variety of treasures here at Stormville.
David Cornwell/Unsplash

The market also offers families the chance to set up yard sales where they can sell their used and unwanted items in a collective space. You'll be able to browse tons of mini yard sales where you can uncover some serious hidden gems. The best part of all is that all prices are pretty negotiable. Their yard sales are open on separate days of the week. This year, the yard sale will be open on Saturday, September 17th from 9 am to 3 pm.
Wendy Mann/Unsplash

If you're planning on bringing the whole family, Stormville offers plenty of space for kids to have fun while you're thrifting through merchandise. The kid's center features arts and crafts activities and an inflatable bounce house.
Kennedy Hynes/Unsplash

From locally grown produce to fried pickles, there is a ton of great food to discover at the Stormville Market. You'll also find Philly cheesesteaks, gyros, and soft serve ice cream. In addition to their flea market and yard sales, Stormville also hosts an annual food and wine truck festival in the fall where some of the best food vendors from all over the East Coast can be found. For updates on dates, be sure to check their official page here.
One of the best things about visiting the flea market is that you'll go home with lots having only spent a fraction of what you would pay at a big box store. The flea market will also be open on October 8th and 9th and November 5th of this year. For additional updates, be sure to follow their Facebook page here.

