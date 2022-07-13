The Most Remote Lake in Ohio is Beautiful

Tucked within Ohio's Wayne National Forest is a breathtaking lake that relatively few people visit.

Lake Vesuvius is a 143-acre lake that was named after the historic Vesuvius Iron Furnace, the remanents of Ohio's iron industry.

Robin Field/Unsplash

This lake is surrounded by rugged hills and various cliffs that provide a seriously scenic backdrop.

The park is open year-round and home to family campgrounds, a beach and swim area, multiple picnic areas, scenic overlooks, an archery trail, and a 46-mile trail system that is open from early spring until winter.

Brittany Wheeler/Unsplash

Due to the forest's remote location in the southeastern portion of the state, this lake remains relatively empty and quiet. Keep reading to find out why you should plan a trip to the stunning Lake Vesuvius.

A wonderful destination for outdoor lovers, there is plenty to do and see at the lake. Open to boaters, fishers, and of course swimmers, you could easily spend the entire day relaxing out on the water here.

Kyle Nieber/Unsplash

The park's trail system is well-marked and well-maintained. No matter what type of trail you're looking for, Wayne National Forest probably has it. From short easy hikes to multi-day expeditions, there are over 300 miles of trails located within the forest. Some of the most accessible hikes here include the Boardwalk Trail and the Nature Trail at Rutherford Wetlands.

Boardwalk Trail Craig Detels/Unsplash

The Boardwalk trail will take you past the beautiful lake along the boat ramp. This trail is perfect for walking or bike riding and provides some scenic lakefront views.

The Wayne National Forest offers a wide range of camping experiences. From remote backpacking campgrounds to full-service campgrounds in their Ranger Districts, the forest is also home to sites for RVs.

Edan Cohen/Unsplash

Located in the heart of it all are the Lake Vesuvius, Iron Ridge, and Oak Hill Campgrounds. They are some of the best and most developed campgrounds that offer an unparalleled variety of activities.

Wildlife within the park is abundant and includes white-tailed deer, gray fox, woodchuck, opossum, and gray squirrel. Common birds are turkey, cardinals, pileated woodpecker, and heron.

Charles Forerunner/Unsplash

In addition to Lake Vesuvius, there are about 130 fishable ponds and small lakes scattered throughout Wayne National Forest. They contain largemouth bass, bluegill, carp, and catfish.

Heather Hill/Unsplash

By far one of the best things about Lake Vesuvius is how untouched and pristine it remains. Be sure to leave the area you visit just as clean as you found it and properly dispose of any garbage.

Whether you are looking for adventure or relaxation, you are sure to find it at the lake. Wayne National Forest is located on U.S. 33 between Nelsonville and Athens. The welcome center is open from 8:00 am until 4:30 pm Monday- through Saturday.