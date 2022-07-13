The Most Remote Lake in Ohio is Beautiful

Tucked within Ohio's Wayne National Forest is a breathtaking lake that relatively few people visit.
Lake Vesuvius is a 143-acre lake that was named after the historic Vesuvius Iron Furnace, the remanents of Ohio's iron industry.
This lake is surrounded by rugged hills and various cliffs that provide a seriously scenic backdrop.
The park is open year-round and home to family campgrounds, a beach and swim area, multiple picnic areas, scenic overlooks, an archery trail, and a 46-mile trail system that is open from early spring until winter.
Due to the forest's remote location in the southeastern portion of the state, this lake remains relatively empty and quiet. Keep reading to find out why you should plan a trip to the stunning Lake Vesuvius.
A wonderful destination for outdoor lovers, there is plenty to do and see at the lake. Open to boaters, fishers, and of course swimmers, you could easily spend the entire day relaxing out on the water here.
The park's trail system is well-marked and well-maintained. No matter what type of trail you're looking for, Wayne National Forest probably has it. From short easy hikes to multi-day expeditions, there are over 300 miles of trails located within the forest. Some of the most accessible hikes here include the Boardwalk Trail and the Nature Trail at Rutherford Wetlands.
The Boardwalk trail will take you past the beautiful lake along the boat ramp. This trail is perfect for walking or bike riding and provides some scenic lakefront views.
