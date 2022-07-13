Pennsylvania's Most Beautiful Beaches

Although Pennsylvania is a landlocked state, there is no shortage of beautiful beaches here. From the gorgeous Lake Erie to the smaller lakes and reservoirs surrounded by forests and nature preserves, beaches in PA are known for their pristine waters, unlimited water activities, and lush green backdrops.

This list will walk you through some of Pennsylvania's best and most beautiful beaches. Keep reading to find out where you can find these scenic spots.

Bald Eagle State Park | Howard, PA

Cris Dornbusch/Unsplash

A spacious beach featuring 23 miles of sandy shoreline, Bald Eagle State Park Beach is so big that even in the summer it never feels crowded. Bald Eagle is home to campgrounds, forests, hiking trails, and even a Nature Inn. This beautiful beach is located in the center of the state along the Sayers Reservoir.

Black Moshannon State Park | Rush Township, PA

Catia Dombaxe/Unsplash

Surrounded by lush forestland, Black Moshannon is a 250-acre lake located within the Black Moshannon State Park. This quiet beach is perfect for those looking to escape the hustle and bustle for a secluded retreat into nature. The water here is clean and safe for swimming, electric boats are strictly prohibited.

Laurel Hill State Park | Somerset, PA

Emily Ling/Unsplash

A gorgeous beach hidden within the mountainous terrain of Laurel Hill State Park. The 63 acre lake features a sandy beach that boasts some of the best picnic facilities in the state. Local food vendors operate concessions and snack stands here. This beach also offers a small playground, restrooms, and a pavilion.

Mt. Gretna Lake & Beach | Mt. Gretna, PA

Sarah Adams/Unsplash

A serene family-owned beach located along the picturesque Conewago Lake in the southeastern portion of the state. Surrounded by a tree-covered mountain range, this is the ideal spot to head to in the summer. The beach offers tube and kayak rentals, a great snack bar, and a picnic area. Parking is free but adults must pay $25 for admission.

Presque Isle State Park | Erie, PA

Pam Hines/Unsplash

By far one of the most gorgeous beaches in all of Pennsylvania, Presque Isle is a must-visit for everyone who lives here. Located along the shores of Lake Erie in the western half of the state, Presque features a variety of different beaches along its 3,200-acre sandy peninsula. One of the quietest beaches located here is Kohler Beach, a sheltered area featuring calm waters and a lighthouse.

Raccoon Creek State Park | Clinton, PA

William Cassidy/Unsplash

A cozy beach located within the sprawling Raccoon Creek State Park near the Ohio border. This beach offers 500 feet of sandy shoreline along Raccoon Lake. You'll be surrounded by hiking trails, picnic areas, and plenty of greenery from grassy fields to the lush treetops of the forest.