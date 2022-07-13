Virginia Beach, VA

Hidden Virginia Beaches worth finding this Summer

Most people have heard of Virginia Beach, one of the most popular (and crowded) beaches on the east coast. However, Virginia is also home to many “local” beaches that are easily accessible and remain fairly hidden. You may be familiar with some of them but for the majority of Virginians and visitors, these aren’t the first locations that come to mind when heading to the beach.

From quaint smaller beaches to pristine undeveloped ecosystems, here are Virginia's most hidden beaches, keep reading to learn more.

Cape Charles Beach | Cape Charles, VA

A free public beach along the Chesapeake Bay, Cape Charles Beach features shallow waters, sand dunes, and some of the best waterfront sunsets in the state. Because of its remote location on the southernmost tip of the Eastern Shore, expect minimal crowds and plenty of peace and quiet.

False Cape State Park | Virginia Beach, VA

Hidden at the end of a wildlife trail, False Cape is one of the very few remaining undeveloped beaches along the Atlantic Ocean. False Cape can only be accessed by means of boat, bike, or foot meaning that you'll have to park at the visitor center or take the park's private tram to the shore. This pristine oasis is home to over 54 rare and endangered species.

Grandview Beach | Hampton, VA

This beach is hidden behind shrubbery but the quarter-mile walk is well worth the quiet privacy you'll receive when relaxing on this beach. Grandview is located within the Grandview Nature Preserve along the Chesapeake Bay. Expect powdery soft sand and clear water.

Jamestown Beach | Williamsburg, VA

A little-known beach located along the James River in the Northeastern corner of the state, Jamestown Beach offers visitors an observation pier, concessions, shaded picnic areas, and charcoal grills. The perfect spot to head to if you're looking for a gorgeous beach without all the crowds.

Outlook Beach | Hampton, VA

Located along the picturesque Chesapeake Bay, Outlook Beach is Hampton's best-kept secret. This public beach is open from May 15th to September 15th and features a pier, lighthouse, and a boardwalk. This perfect place to head to if you're looking for something quaint and quiet, the waves here don't get that big so it's also a great spot for families with small children.

Sherando Lake | Stuarts Draft, VA

Hidden within the Sherando Lake Recreation Area, this 25-acre lake is known as the jewel of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Sherando Lake can be found in the interior region of the state just outside of Staunton. There's an upper and lower lake located here. The lower lake features a sandy public beach open for swimming. You can also camp, picnic, fish, kayak, or hike in this U.S. Forest Service-managed area.

