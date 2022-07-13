The Best Rooftop Bars in Minneapolis

There is no shortage of good bars in Minneapolis and the Twin Cities as a whole, sipping on a cold drink in the summertime is one of the most popular things to do here.

Some of the cities’ best bars are found above ground level, where you can take in stunning skyline views and snag happy hour specials. From new and exciting spots to enduring favorites, this list will walk you through the best rooftop bars Minneapolis has to offer.

Brit's Pub | Downtown

Tinely Kane/Unsplash

A super popular spot, and for good reason. Brit's features an all-grass lawn bowling field, shady umbrella seating, and a menu filled with classic English fare from scotch eggs to fish and chips. Be sure to head to Brit's early as space fills up fast, especially on soccer days.

CRAVE American Kitchen & Sushi Bar | Downtown

Helen Crawford/Unsplash

By far the trendiest of all CRAVE locations, this popular restaurant and rooftop bar features strong cocktails and shareable apps. This Minneapolis is known for its live DJ nights and bottle service but be sure to catch CRAVE during happy hour for $2 off all beer and wine and half-off apps.

LynLake Brewery | Uptown

Chelsea Detels/Unsplash

Converted from an old theater, LynLake offers tons of delicious brews and an in-house burger joint that features a rotating burger of the month. July's burger? The Fajita: a double patty burger topped with grilled papers, salsa, ghost pepper cheese, and avocado served with a side of crinkle-cut fries.

OxCart Arcade and Rooftop | St. Paul

John Lewis/Unsplash

A funky restaurant that features old-school arcade games on the first floor and a fun rooftop bar on top. Guests can indulge in a giant fishbowl drink while playing nostalgic childhood games like Connect Four and Jenga.

Union Bar and Grill | Downtown

Emilia F/Unsplash

Known as one of the best places in town for bottomless brunch, enjoy eggs benedict, shrimp avocado toast, and unlimited mimosas on their roof. Open Wednesday through Sunday until 2 am, Union is also a fun night spot

REVEAL Rooftop Bar and Lounge | St Louis Park

Rex Smith/Unsplash

Located atop the Marriot Hotel, REVEAL is open from 4 pm to 11 pm every day. Featuring sleek white tile, glass firepits, and plush patio seating, REVEAL is elegant yet understated. Their menu features delicious small plates like their frites–part crunchy french dry and part cheesy potato, and a variety of hand-crafted cocktails.

Rooftop at the Hewing Hotel | North Loop

Ty Landon/Unsplash

A fairly new rooftop that opened back in 2020, Rooftop at the Hewing features picturesque skyline views, craft cocktails, and local craft beer. The rooftop is also home to a Summer 2022 concert series. Tickets can be purchased online for $30.