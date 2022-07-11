This Ohio Hiking Trail Leads to Extraordinary Ruins from the 1800s
Kelleys Island State Park is one of Ohio's most beautiful state parks located within Lake Erie on the coast of the northern shores. It is also home to some amazing hiking trails and wildlife watching opportunities.
If you're an avid Ohio hiker who loves history and exploring abandoned places, this may be the perfect trail for you. Located within the North Shore Alvar State Nature Preserve in the western corner of the island, you'll find the North Shore Loop Trail, an exciting hike that will lead you to the abandoned ruins from the island's wine-making days.
Drive up Division Street until you reach the parking area at the end. The North Shore Loop Trailhead is located here.
To visit Kelleys Island, hop on one of the privately operated ferries that offers frequent daily service for cars, RVs, bicycles, and pedestrians from the towns of Marblehead and Sandusky. Golf carts and bicycles are available for rent from private vendors on the island. We highly recommend visiting The Island Welcome Center for travel questions and ideas once you arrive.
