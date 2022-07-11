This Ohio Hiking Trail Leads to Extraordinary Ruins from the 1800s

Kelleys Island State Park is one of Ohio's most beautiful state parks located within Lake Erie on the coast of the northern shores. It is also home to some amazing hiking trails and wildlife watching opportunities.

Stephanie Krist/Unsplash

If you're an avid Ohio hiker who loves history and exploring abandoned places, this may be the perfect trail for you. Located within the North Shore Alvar State Nature Preserve in the western corner of the island, you'll find the North Shore Loop Trail, an exciting hike that will lead you to the abandoned ruins from the island's wine-making days.

Valerie Vaughn/Unsplash

Drive up Division Street until you reach the parking area at the end. The North Shore Loop Trailhead is located here.

Located just a few minutes up from the Glacial Grooves and State Park Beach, this trail will bring you past woodlands, scenic lake views, and unique rock formations.

The trail is considered a relatively easy hike so visitors of all skillsets can take a journey along this path. In total, the trail is 2.2 miles long and usually takes about an hour to complete. This hike is rather secluded so it's unlikely you'll encounter many other people while exploring.

John Getty/Unsplash

You'll come across posted signs advising hikers to stay out of the ruins, as they are currently crumbling and pose a risk to hikers who get too close. We strongly advise admiring these ancient buildings from a distance.

Emily Ling/Unsplash

This trail is home to two former wineries that were built in the 1860s. During prohibition, the wineries were able to stay in business by producing grape juice. A fire erupted in the 1930s due to sparks from a train passing through the island. The blaze, unfortunately, destroyed both buildings leaving behind the crumbling ruin that partially stands today.

Max Van Den Oetelaar/ Unsplash

Near the beach and campground, you'll also stumble across a historic beehive oven that was once used to bake bread for the winery workers.

Benjamin Glasser/Unsplash

Likely built around 1875, this unique design feature represents a period when diverse groups of immigrants from eastern and middle European countries lived and worked within the same community. Irish, Polish, Slavs, Hungarians, Bulgarians, and Italians were among the many nationalities working on the island at that time. You may even spot some remanents of the old dining hall they ate at.

Jay Piccolo/Unsplash

To visit Kelleys Island, hop on one of the privately operated ferries that offers frequent daily service for cars, RVs, bicycles, and pedestrians from the towns of Marblehead and Sandusky. Golf carts and bicycles are available for rent from private vendors on the island. We highly recommend visiting The Island Welcome Center for travel questions and ideas once you arrive.