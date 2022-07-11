A list of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Missouri

There's only one type of restaurant that really hits the spot when you're super hungry and that's a buffet. From delicious sides to hot and cold plates and desserts, here are 9 of the best Missouri buffets that are sure to satisfy your appetite.

Charley's Buffet | Lincoln

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yon3f_0gbmWpCl00
Fred Burner/Unsplash

Known as one of the absolute best buffets in the state, guests drive from all over to experience the delicious food at Charley's. Charley's is only open on Fridays and Saturdays for dinner so be prepared to wait in a bit of a line if you don't get there early enough. Their buffet features amazing made from scratch meals and be sure to save room for dessert because their dessert bar is absolutely filled with decadent treats from cookies, cakes, and tons of different homemade pies.

Dietz Family Buffet | Clinton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gIqLY_0gbmWpCl00
Gregg Harlow/Burst

Dietz is known for their ability to keep everything on their buffet table hot and fresh. Open all day, you can stop by for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. They are most known for their iconic fried chicken and strawberry pie.

Don's Family Style Buffet | Huntsville

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=051Bb3_0gbmWpCl00
Casey Smith/Unsplash

A wonderful restaurant tucked away in Randolph County, Don's is the perfect spot to head to if you're craving a good old-fashioned meal. Their buffet includes fried chicken, a full salad bar, plenty of sides, and desserts like homemade pies and soft-serve ice cream. Their weekday buffet is $10.49 and weekend buffet prices are $12.49

Grand Country Buffet | Branson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l4dRX_0gbmWpCl00
Jenn Wood/Unsplash

Located within the Grand Country Resort, Grand Country Buffet features American comfort-style meals. They serve a breakfast, lunch, and dinner buffet complete with all the classics like baked potatoes, fried catfish, macaroni salad, and a build-your-own sundae bar.

Homestead Restaurant | Bonne Terre

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Zbeh_0gbmWpCl00
Henry Hall/Unsplash

Open since 1994, Homestead has been a community staple for decades. They are most known for their fresh Southern-style food. Be sure to try their crunchy fried chicken and save room for their infamous bread pudding.

Hokkaido Seafood Buffet and Grill | St. Louis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xRLpW_0gbmWpCl00
Marina Killoy/Unsplash

A beautiful restaurant featuring crystal chandeliers and an all-you-can-eat buffet that offers Asian and seafood options, Hokkaido is one of the best buffets in the St. Louis area. Lunch is offered at just $10.99 a person and dinner is $14.99 during the week and $15.99 on weekends. Hokkaido is most known for its crab legs, hibachi selections, and chocolate fondue fountain.

Ocean Buffet | St Robert

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33Fjn7_0gbmWpCl00
Robin Field/Unsplash

A spacious restaurant featuring a wide selection of Asian cuisines like sushi, hibachi, and Mongolian bbq. Ocean is known as being one of the best options around when it comes to all-you-can-eat Asian buffets and they even include exotic options like frog legs and octopus.

The Hill Italian Restaurant | Springfield

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MTR94_0gbmWpCl00
William Overland/Unsplash

You don't come across and all you can eat Italian restaurants too often. The Hill offers guests the rare opportunity to fill up on everything from bruschetta to tiramisu. Main dishes include tortellini, lasagna, chicken parmesan, breaded seabass, and the beloved fettuccine alfredo. Their buffet also features a build-your-own pizza bar.

Harvey's at Union Station | Kansas City

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sWzjf_0gbmWpCl00
Marissa Klein/Unsplash

The Sunday brunch buffet at Harvey's features tons of options like gourmet mac and cheese, buttermilk biscuits, their famous fried chicken, and even a carving station. This restaurant is located inside the historic Union Station so you'll be surrounded by beautiful marble walls, columns, and chandeliers when you dine here.

