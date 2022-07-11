Pennsylvania's Most Scenic Backroads

Travel Maven

Adventure awaits along Pennsylvania's most scenic roads. Roll down the windows, let the wind rustle your hair, and take in all the natural beauty on these 6 backroad drives. You'll be able to explore glistening lakes, rolling hills, and lush forests all from the comfort of your car. Keep reading to learn more about some of the best backroads in PA.

Bucktail Trail Scenic Byway

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FDv4D_0gbhQO1f00
Sproul ForestBeth Hyner/Unsplash

The scenic Bucktail Trail spans 100 miles along the Susquehanna River throughout the center of the state. This area includes an abundance of wildlife, cliffs, rivers, streams, and the beautiful woodlands of Sproul and Elk State Forests. This byway is located between the towns of Ridgway and Lock Haven throughout the Pennsylvania Wilds region.

Brandywine Valley Byway

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H2xuX_0gbhQO1f00
Brian Wegman/Unsplash

A charming scenic drive located just outside of Philadelphia, the Brandywine Valley Byway is a 15-mile winding road that will pass fields of wildflowers, historic estates, and beautifully ornate churches. Since the early days of European settlement, this area has become a strategic crossroads of commerce, agriculture, artistic creativity, and political thought. Here you'll be able to discover many of the significant events that shaped the country's history during the Revolutionary War.

Conestoga Ridge Road

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vcAI3_0gbhQO1f00
Forry's Mill Covered BridgeCam Kelly/Unsplash

Located along Route 23 in Lancaster County, Conestoga Ridge Road will take you past country homes, valleys, and rolling farmland. This scenic road stretches for 8 miles between the towns of Blue Ball and Morgantown.

Laurel Highlands Scenic Byway

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PmXOF_0gbhQO1f00
Jim Villanueva/Unsplash

This 68-mile road is located in Western Pennsylvania throughout Westmoreland and Fayette Counties. From the charming towns of Ligonier to the breathtaking Ohiopyle State Park, Laurel Highlands Byway boasts an abundance of natural beauty that's particularly gorgeous during the months of Autumn.

Longhouse Scenic Byway

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13WBg8_0gbhQO1f00
Kinzua ReservoirEmma Heart/Unsplash

A 36 mile long journey through the Allegheny National Forest, Longhouse Scenic Byway will have you feeling like you're driving through a tunnel of tall trees. Explore breathtaking views of the Kinzua Dam along Jake's Rocks, a scenic overlook that's also the perfect spot for a picnic.

Great Lakes Seaway Trail

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aiyoM_0gbhQO1f00
Presque IsleDean Zeller/Unsplash

The Seaway Trail will take you along the beautiful Lake Erie via Route 5 between Ohio and New York's border. You'll pass by lush farmland and charming small towns. One of the best stops along the way is Presque Isle State Park, which offers swimming, hiking, kayaking and birding activities.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# pennsylvania# outdoors# explore# nature# things to do

Comments / 4

Published by

food + travel guides in your state and beyond.

New Jersey State
24537 followers

More from Travel Maven

Lebanon, NJ

There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this New Jersey Lake

Although New Jersey isn't the first state that comes to our minds when we think of ghost towns and abandoned places, the Garden State is actually home to quite a few. As the mining industry died down many parts of New Jersey became left behind. You can find most of them tucked away in the Pine Barrens but there are a handful that lie in the northern half of the state as well.

Read full story
25 comments
Ohio State

This Entire Town in Ohio was Turned into a National Park

Located in northeast Ohio you'll find the quaint rural village of Boston Township tucked inside Ohio's only National Park, Cuyahoga Valley. Home to just over 1,000 residents, this historically preserved town is seemingly in the middle of nowhere far from the hustle and bustle of the surrounding Amish Country stops. A trip to this village will have you feeling as if you're worlds away from everything.

Read full story
8 comments
Virginia State

The Clearest Lake in Virginia is a Must Visit

Virginia is home to over 50 beautiful lakes and reservoirs. Some big, some small, and some manmade. None however are as clear and beautiful as Smith Mountain Lake, a large freshwater reservoir in the Roanoke Region of Virginia. Known as the second largest lake in the state, Smith Mountain spans 32 miles and features hiking trails, campgrounds, and an amphitheater.

Read full story
19 comments
New York City, NY

This Epic Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must-Visit

The Stormville Airport Antique Show and Flea Market is one of the largest open markets in the state of New York. Located in Dutchess County, Stormville is just a short drive away from NYC, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Jersey. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles; arts and crafts to new merchandise.

Read full story
24 comments
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania's Most Beautiful Beaches

Although Pennsylvania is a landlocked state, there is no shortage of beautiful beaches here. From the gorgeous Lake Erie to the smaller lakes and reservoirs surrounded by forests and nature preserves, beaches in PA are known for their pristine waters, unlimited water activities, and lush green backdrops.

Read full story
7 comments
Ohio State

The Most Remote Lake in Ohio is Beautiful

Tucked within Ohio's Wayne National Forest is a breathtaking lake that relatively few people visit. Lake Vesuvius is a 143-acre lake that was named after the historic Vesuvius Iron Furnace, the remanents of Ohio's iron industry.

Read full story
15 comments
Virginia Beach, VA

Hidden Virginia Beaches worth finding this Summer

Most people have heard of Virginia Beach, one of the most popular (and crowded) beaches on the east coast. However, Virginia is also home to many “local” beaches that are easily accessible and remain fairly hidden. You may be familiar with some of them but for the majority of Virginians and visitors, these aren’t the first locations that come to mind when heading to the beach.

Read full story
8 comments
Minneapolis, MN

The Best Rooftop Bars in Minneapolis

There is no shortage of good bars in Minneapolis and the Twin Cities as a whole, sipping on a cold drink in the summertime is one of the most popular things to do here. Some of the cities’ best bars are found above ground level, where you can take in stunning skyline views and snag happy hour specials. From new and exciting spots to enduring favorites, this list will walk you through the best rooftop bars Minneapolis has to offer.

Read full story
1 comments
Tennessee State

8 of the most Amazing Caves in Tennessee you must see

One of the world's most fascinating geological wonders, Tennessee is actually home to an impressive amount of caves. From large openings and overhangs to caves covered in stalactite crystals, all of the caves featured on this list are easily accessible and open to the public for exploration.

Read full story
2 comments
Ohio State

This Ohio Hiking Trail Leads to Extraordinary Ruins from the 1800s

Kelleys Island State Park is one of Ohio's most beautiful state parks located within Lake Erie on the coast of the northern shores. It is also home to some amazing hiking trails and wildlife watching opportunities.

Read full story
4 comments
Missouri State

A list of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Missouri

There's only one type of restaurant that really hits the spot when you're super hungry and that's a buffet. From delicious sides to hot and cold plates and desserts, here are 9 of the best Missouri buffets that are sure to satisfy your appetite.

Read full story
12 comments
Bristol, RI

The Hidden Garden Hike in Rhode Island that feels like a Fairytale

Blithewold is a mansion, garden, and arboretum in Bristol, Rhode Island and it is one of New England's many hidden treasures. This historic estate covers 33 acres complete with sweeping views of the Narragansett Bay. The property contains 45-rooms filled with various family heirlooms and is surrounded by a series of lovely unique gardens.

Read full story
Jasper, IN

Very Few People Know About This Stunning Rock Grotto in Indiana

Nestled on Bartley Street in Jasper Indiana, you'll find a mystical hidden gem that many locals don't even know about. Known as the Providence Home Geode Grotto, this creation took over a decade to build and was inspired by the Grotto of Lourdes in France.

Read full story
6 comments
Ogdensburg, NY

The Least Visited State Park in New York is also the most Peaceful

If you've never heard of Eel Weir State Park, you are not alone. Located in Ogdensburg, this park is so secluded it only receives about 4,000 visitors in an entire year. Compared to the popular Letchworth State Park, which receives about 1 million visitors per year, this park is highly underrated.

Read full story
24 comments
Kempton, PA

One of the best Delis in Pennsylvania is hiding inside an Old General Store

Pennsylvania is filled with bustling downtowns and cities filled with places to eat, drink, and shop, but sometimes you need to reconnect with the charming small towns filled with historic main streets and mom-and-pop shops to find out where the truly delicious food is hiding.

Read full story
11 comments
Indiana State

This Fairy Tale Campground in Indiana is like something from a Dream

Indiana is home to 24 state parks, but very few are as beautiful and wondrous as Pokagon. Known as being one of the best campgrounds in Indiana, you're going to want to spend the entire weekend here exploring and taking in all its natural beauty. Keep reading to learn more about this dreamy park.

Read full story
17 comments
Cairo, NY

Explore the Nearly Abandoned City of Cairo in Southern Illinois

Cairo is the southernmost city in Illinois located along the Mississippi River near the state borders of Missouri and Kentucky. During the 1800s, in the height of the steamboat industry boom, the town of Cairo was thriving. At it's peak, the population was around 15,000 people.

Read full story
27 comments
Massachusetts State

These 8 Hidden Gem Restaurants in Massachusetts are Worth Finding

In a state filled with amazing seafood, a myriad of pizzerias and delis, and some of the most beautiful restaurants in the country, some food spots become easily overshadowed. But there's a certain value to rediscovering these hidden gem restaurants.

Read full story
3 comments
Ohio State

This Ohio Natural Wonder Attracts Visitors from Around the World

Ohio is filled with natural wonders, from caves covered in crystals to breathtaking waterfalls and state parks, there's always something waiting to be explored here. Few people are aware that Ohio is actually home to the largest glacial grooves in the world. This natural wonder is easily accessible and can be found on Kelleys Island. Keep reading to learn more.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy