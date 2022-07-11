Pennsylvania's Most Scenic Backroads

Adventure awaits along Pennsylvania's most scenic roads. Roll down the windows, let the wind rustle your hair, and take in all the natural beauty on these 6 backroad drives. You'll be able to explore glistening lakes, rolling hills, and lush forests all from the comfort of your car. Keep reading to learn more about some of the best backroads in PA.

Bucktail Trail Scenic Byway

Sproul Forest Beth Hyner/Unsplash

The scenic Bucktail Trail spans 100 miles along the Susquehanna River throughout the center of the state. This area includes an abundance of wildlife, cliffs, rivers, streams, and the beautiful woodlands of Sproul and Elk State Forests. This byway is located between the towns of Ridgway and Lock Haven throughout the Pennsylvania Wilds region.

Brandywine Valley Byway

Brian Wegman/Unsplash

A charming scenic drive located just outside of Philadelphia, the Brandywine Valley Byway is a 15-mile winding road that will pass fields of wildflowers, historic estates, and beautifully ornate churches. Since the early days of European settlement, this area has become a strategic crossroads of commerce, agriculture, artistic creativity, and political thought. Here you'll be able to discover many of the significant events that shaped the country's history during the Revolutionary War.

Conestoga Ridge Road

Forry's Mill Covered Bridge Cam Kelly/Unsplash

Located along Route 23 in Lancaster County, Conestoga Ridge Road will take you past country homes, valleys, and rolling farmland. This scenic road stretches for 8 miles between the towns of Blue Ball and Morgantown.

Laurel Highlands Scenic Byway

Jim Villanueva/Unsplash

This 68-mile road is located in Western Pennsylvania throughout Westmoreland and Fayette Counties. From the charming towns of Ligonier to the breathtaking Ohiopyle State Park, Laurel Highlands Byway boasts an abundance of natural beauty that's particularly gorgeous during the months of Autumn.

Longhouse Scenic Byway

Kinzua Reservoir Emma Heart/Unsplash

A 36 mile long journey through the Allegheny National Forest, Longhouse Scenic Byway will have you feeling like you're driving through a tunnel of tall trees. Explore breathtaking views of the Kinzua Dam along Jake's Rocks, a scenic overlook that's also the perfect spot for a picnic.

Great Lakes Seaway Trail

Presque Isle Dean Zeller/Unsplash

The Seaway Trail will take you along the beautiful Lake Erie via Route 5 between Ohio and New York's border. You'll pass by lush farmland and charming small towns. One of the best stops along the way is Presque Isle State Park, which offers swimming, hiking, kayaking and birding activities.