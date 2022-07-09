Jasper, IN

Very Few People Know About This Stunning Rock Grotto in Indiana

Travel Maven

Nestled on Bartley Street in Jasper Indiana, you'll find a mystical hidden gem that many locals don't even know about.

Known as the Providence Home Geode Grotto, this creation took over a decade to build and was inspired by the Grotto of Lourdes in France.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HqOW1_0gZwBQwt00
Ray Carl/Unsplash

From 1960 to 1970, Father Phillip Ottavi, an Italian immigrant who was orphaned during his childhood, built this incredible geode on the grounds of Cathedral Health. He made it a part of his lifeswork to help the less fortunate.

When asked about the design as the grotto was being built, a construction worker replied, "there were no blueprints, only inspiration."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GHz04_0gZwBQwt00
Ryan D'Angelo/Unsplash

The grotto contains thousands of natural rocks collected from the nearby town of Heltonville. They are mixed with marble, limestone, and unusual objects. With the help of many, Phillip was able to piece together this stunning sanctuary.

The grotto spans 4 city blocks and is surrounded by a grassy field and stone paths, the grotto is a wonderful place to head to when you're craving peace and quiet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TsBLH_0gZwBQwt00
Carly Spyre/Unsplash

Throughout the rock garden, you'll spot religious statues, rock-covered planters, large shrines, and plenty of ledges to sit and rest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38m2Xh_0gZwBQwt00
Marie Andrews/Unsplash

In 2016, Memorial Hospital purchased the site’s north end for the construction of a medical residency building. Volunteers quickly formed the nonprofit Friends of the Grotto group to preserve as many pieces of the grotto as possible. Over the course of 4 years, volunteers were able to relocate 32 geode planters and structures from the former site. In 2018, a stone mason was hired to re-create the statue of Joseph holding baby Jesus. In 2019 the remaining structures were relocated to where they stand today.

Although the Providence Home is no longer open, the grotto still stands. It is now located on the grounds of the Cathedral Healthcare Center, a nursing facility. To visit the grotto, head to Bartley Street between 9th and 13th streets. Its official address is 520 West 9th Street, Jasper, IN, 47546.

The grotto is open daily, all day long, even after the sun sets.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Indiana# Explore# Hidden gems# Outdoors# Things to do

Comments / 6

Published by

food + travel guides in your state and beyond.

New Jersey State
23591 followers

More from Travel Maven

Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania's Most Beautiful Beaches

Although Pennsylvania is a landlocked state, there is no shortage of beautiful beaches here. From the gorgeous Lake Erie to the smaller lakes and reservoirs surrounded by forests and nature preserves, beaches in PA are known for their pristine waters, unlimited water activities, and lush green backdrops.

Read full story
2 comments
Virginia Beach, VA

Hidden Virginia Beaches worth finding this Summer

Most people have heard of Virginia Beach, one of the most popular (and crowded) beaches on the east coast. However, Virginia is also home to many “local” beaches that are easily accessible and remain fairly hidden. You may be familiar with some of them but for the majority of Virginians and visitors, these aren’t the first locations that come to mind when heading to the beach.

Read full story
1 comments
Minneapolis, MN

The Best Rooftop Bars in Minneapolis

There is no shortage of good bars in Minneapolis and the Twin Cities as a whole, sipping on a cold drink in the summertime is one of the most popular things to do here. Some of the cities’ best bars are found above ground level, where you can take in stunning skyline views and snag happy hour specials. From new and exciting spots to enduring favorites, this list will walk you through the best rooftop bars Minneapolis has to offer.

Read full story
1 comments
Tennessee State

8 of the most Amazing Caves in Tennessee you must see

One of the world's most fascinating geological wonders, Tennessee is actually home to an impressive amount of caves. From large openings and overhangs to caves covered in stalactite crystals, all of the caves featured on this list are easily accessible and open to the public for exploration.

Read full story
2 comments
Ohio State

This Ohio Hiking Trail Leads to Extraordinary Ruins from the 1800s

Kelleys Island State Park is one of Ohio's most beautiful state parks located within Lake Erie on the coast of the northern shores. It is also home to some amazing hiking trails and wildlife watching opportunities.

Read full story
2 comments
Missouri State

A list of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Missouri

There's only one type of restaurant that really hits the spot when you're super hungry and that's a buffet. From delicious sides to hot and cold plates and desserts, here are 9 of the best Missouri buffets that are sure to satisfy your appetite.

Read full story
11 comments
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania's Most Scenic Backroads

Adventure awaits along Pennsylvania's most scenic roads. Roll down the windows, let the wind rustle your hair, and take in all the natural beauty on these 6 backroad drives. You'll be able to explore glistening lakes, rolling hills, and lush forests all from the comfort of your car. Keep reading to learn more about some of the best backroads in PA.

Read full story
4 comments
Bristol, RI

The Hidden Garden Hike in Rhode Island that feels like a Fairytale

Blithewold is a mansion, garden, and arboretum in Bristol, Rhode Island and it is one of New England's many hidden treasures. This historic estate covers 33 acres complete with sweeping views of the Narragansett Bay. The property contains 45-rooms filled with various family heirlooms and is surrounded by a series of lovely unique gardens.

Read full story
Ogdensburg, NY

The Least Visited State Park in New York is also the most Peaceful

If you've never heard of Eel Weir State Park, you are not alone. Located in Ogdensburg, this park is so secluded it only receives about 4,000 visitors in an entire year. Compared to the popular Letchworth State Park, which receives about 1 million visitors per year, this park is highly underrated.

Read full story
23 comments
Kempton, PA

One of the best Delis in Pennsylvania is hiding inside an Old General Store

Pennsylvania is filled with bustling downtowns and cities filled with places to eat, drink, and shop, but sometimes you need to reconnect with the charming small towns filled with historic main streets and mom-and-pop shops to find out where the truly delicious food is hiding.

Read full story
11 comments
Indiana State

This Fairy Tale Campground in Indiana is like something from a Dream

Indiana is home to 24 state parks, but very few are as beautiful and wondrous as Pokagon. Known as being one of the best campgrounds in Indiana, you're going to want to spend the entire weekend here exploring and taking in all its natural beauty. Keep reading to learn more about this dreamy park.

Read full story
19 comments
Cairo, NY

Explore the Nearly Abandoned City of Cairo in Southern Illinois

Cairo is the southernmost city in Illinois located along the Mississippi River near the state borders of Missouri and Kentucky. During the 1800s, in the height of the steamboat industry boom, the town of Cairo was thriving. At it's peak, the population was around 15,000 people.

Read full story
25 comments
Massachusetts State

These 8 Hidden Gem Restaurants in Massachusetts are Worth Finding

In a state filled with amazing seafood, a myriad of pizzerias and delis, and some of the most beautiful restaurants in the country, some food spots become easily overshadowed. But there's a certain value to rediscovering these hidden gem restaurants.

Read full story
2 comments
Ohio State

This Ohio Natural Wonder Attracts Visitors from Around the World

Ohio is filled with natural wonders, from caves covered in crystals to breathtaking waterfalls and state parks, there's always something waiting to be explored here. Few people are aware that Ohio is actually home to the largest glacial grooves in the world. This natural wonder is easily accessible and can be found on Kelleys Island. Keep reading to learn more.

Read full story
5 comments
Ohio State

This Hidden Ohio Beach is One of the Best in the Entire State

Ohio is actually home to hundreds of beaches and while we all have our favorites, finding one that meets all our expectations can actually be quite hard. From clean facilities, to clear water and white sand, there are a few beaches in Ohio that truly go above and beyond your average beach.

Read full story
43 comments
Kentucky State

A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Restaurants in Kentucky

Buffets are great places to try new foods or create the perfect plate of your favorite combinations. The best buffets in Kentucky are serving up everything from sushi and lo mein to Southern classics and delicious pies. Be sure to bring your appetite and don't be afraid to walk back up for seconds.

Read full story
4 comments
Texas State

This Hike in Texas will take you through the Ruins of an Abandoned Zoo

While Texas is home to hundreds of hiking trails, there are none as unique as this. The Old Zoo Nature Trail is an abandoned zoo that was transformed into a trail just last year. This hike through the woods will take you over stone steps and gravel paths where you'll pass plenty of delapitated animal exhibits, keep reading to learn more.

Read full story
17 comments
Ohio State

There's an entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Ohio Lake

While many people are familiar with Ohio's ghost towns, most are unaware that some of them may be hiding under popular lakes. Flooding has been an issue in Ohio for centuries but thanks to the creation of dams in the nineteenth and twentieth centuries, flooding is a lot less common today.

Read full story
42 comments

Very few people know about this Swimming Hole Hidden in New Hampshire

Whether you’re hiking solo, exploring with friends, or looking for a family adventure, New Hampshire has so much to do. While the state is most known for its hiking trails at Mount Washington and sandy beaches along Route 1, you won't want to miss out on this equally magical outdoor experience that offers plenty of peace and solitude.

Read full story
25 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy