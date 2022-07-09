The Least Visited State Park in New York is also the most Peaceful

If you've never heard of Eel Weir State Park, you are not alone. Located in Ogdensburg, this park is so secluded it only receives about 4,000 visitors in an entire year. Compared to the popular Letchworth State Park, which receives about 1 million visitors per year, this park is highly underrated.

Because of this, Eel Weir is the perfect spot to head to if you're looking for peace and solitude. Keep reading to learn more.

Justin April/Unsplash

Set on 16 acres, Eel Weir is located in the beautiful St. Lawrence County in upstate New York. The park contains a sprawling campground, plenty of grassy fields, bike paths, a playground, and is situated along the scenic Oswegatchie River near Black Lake.

Both waterways are renowned for excellent bass fishing and are ideal for canoes or rowboats.

There are plenty of places located nearby where you can rent paddle boards, kayaks, and even bikes.

Hannah Roberts/Unsplash

The campground here has 38 different sites. Some are even located directly on the water. Amenities include showers, restrooms, and excellent cell service. There is also a shady pavilion here perfect for larger groups and parties.

Eel Weir is often nearly empty, so you can enjoy the silence here all day and night.

Evan Watson/Unsplash

This small and secluded park is the best spot in the state to head to if you're looking for a quaint outdoor area to get away from it all however if you are looking for a bit more action, there are plenty of nearby places to see. Check out the small town of Ogdensburg. This riverside community features charming houses, historic churches, and even a lighthouse.

Ogdensburg is also home to the Frederic Remington Art Museum, a collection of western oil paintings, bronze statues, and the artist's personal items.

Olivia Renner/Unsplash

The dining scene within the town can be described as quaint and homey. Enjoy small ice cream shops, riverfront restaurants, and tiny cafes and delis.

The park is open from May to September from 8 am to 8:30 pm at 424 Co Rd 4, Ogdensburg, NY 13669.