Explore the Nearly Abandoned City of Cairo in Southern Illinois

Cairo is the southernmost city in Illinois located along the Mississippi River near the state borders of Missouri and Kentucky.

During the 1800s, in the height of the steamboat industry boom, the town of Cairo was thriving. At it's peak, the population was around 15,000 people.

To understand why this town now sits in a nearly abandoned despair, we must recall its complicated history.

The slow economic decline of Cairo can be attributed to local and regional changes in the early 20th century. In 1905 a bridge was constructed across the Mississippi River at Thebes, Illinois. The effects of this bridge halted railroad traffic through the town and caused the decline of the ferry industry that kept residents employed. The city languished in unemployment and a few decades later a flood destroyed the city's levees against the Ohio River leaving destruction in its wake.

People began to leave the city in droves. However, thousands of people still remained.

Racial tensions began to skyrocket in the late 1960s as African Americans sought new freedoms after the Civil Rights Movement. As a result of harassment and unfair treatment, citizens began to riot and burn the city. The white community formed a citizen militia to help quell the violence. Sadly, the group was more focused on capturing Black protesters than actually improving the community as a whole.

Now, most of the city’s once-bustling and lively Downtown Business District is boarded up and crumbling.

A walk or drive through the city of Cairo will feel eerily quiet. You'll pass by many crumbling brick and plywood-covered buildings, empty lots, and a shell of what was once a charming downtown area.

While many places here feel abandoned it's important to note that are actually several beautifully preserved historical buildings to explore like the library, U.S. Custom House, and the Magnolia Manor, a Victorian-style mansion.

After you're done exploring, head down to Fort Defiance Park, a former military base during the Civil War. You'll be able to take in sweeping views of the rivers and learn a little bit more about Illinois' history. Just be sure to pack food before heading into town as it's considered a food desert.

The residents of Cairo are still holding on today in the hopes that the city will eventually rebound from its struggle and plight. By restoring old buildings and attracting some tourism, Cairo might have a chance to develop some new industries and make a comeback.